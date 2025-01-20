Situated Between Fargo And Bismarck Is A Friendly North Dakota City With Unique Local Shops
If you drive west from North Dakota's most popular walkable destination on I-94, you'll pass a memorial woodchipper, swaths of blue sky, prairie lands, and, eventually, Jamestown. This unassuming borough is sandwiched between Fargo and Bismarck, North Dakota's second biggest city, which means many people drive right by the gigantic buffalo statue outside of town, but few stop and explore. Well, we're here to tell you to hit the brakes; any road trippers lucky or savvy enough to pull off the highway into this Midwestern town are in for a treat.
Jamestown has remained incredibly steady throughout the decades. In 1990, its population was 15,571, and nearly a quarter century later, in 2023, its population was recorded at 15,691, a net increase of 120. The town seems to have been developed to satisfy the needs of its local population instead of expanding and building in hopes of attracting more outsiders, and that's exactly what makes it so appealing to its residents. This approach is most noticeable in the town's education and infrastructure. Jamestown College's sterling reputation leads many to call it "the Ivy League of the Region," and the Jamestown Regional Medical Center was ranked in the top percentiles nationwide by the Women's Choice Awards for obstetrics, emergency care, and emergency timeliness.
If you're tired of going to places where people complain about crowds or constantly talk about how much things have changed over the years, head to Jamestown. Here, you can see what it's like for a population to remain steady, take care of their own, and resist many of the massive changes that have gripped the rest of the country.
Jamestown is full of unique stops
While Jamestown has, for the most part, been developed for locals, the city has invested in several charming tourism efforts — and one gigantic one. Jamestown is home to the Dakota Thunder, the world's largest buffalo statue, a 26-foot-tall, 60-ton homage to the original kings of the prairie that watches over the entrance to the National Buffalo Museum, also known as the North American Bison Discovery Center. This museum is a metaphor for the entire town, taking you on a journey back in time — in this case, to when the buffalo roamed the plains. There aren't just gigantic buffalo statues here, either, as an actual herd of buffalo calls the prairie lands surrounding the museum home. You can check them out from a distance or get up close with a pasture tour.
If you enjoy visiting the larger-than-life monument, continue your trip to Jamestown with a walk down the Enchanted Highway, a one-of-a-kind art-filled roadway, or you can venture deeper into the town. Two city blocks from the massive monument is Frontier Village, an authentic replica of a stagecoach town in the late 1800s. The free-to-enter village has a railway depot replica from 1880, a frontier school, and sells hand-dipped ice cream at the general store.
Artistically-minded travelers should head a little further into town to visit the happenings at The Arts Center & Hansen Arts Park. It hosts many special events, teaching participants about everything from charcuterie plating to wheel-throwing pottery. During the summer, the outdoor spaces surrounding this center come alive with live music and family-friendly activities.
Best places to shop and eat in Jamestown
Downtown Jamestown is split by a rail line that runs through the town center. On both the north and south sides of the rail, the horizontal streets count upwards from one, while 1st Avenue runs vertically right around the town center. A great way to eat and shop in this city is to head to the intersection of 1st and 1st and just wander in any direction.
Right on the intersection's corner, you can get energized at Babb's Coffee House, home of the famous Dancing Goats blend. Up the street, check out the Blessings by Carla Boutique, an eclectic women's clothing store that was the culmination of a lifelong dream for a local businesswoman. If your interests lie elsewhere, you may prefer to head to Gun & Reel Sports across the street, which has been voted the best downtown business in Jamestown. Eventually, you might end up in Nina's Attic, a fantastic consignment shop with men's and women's clothing, furniture, and a variety of odds & ends.
Shop until you're hungry, and then head to The Buffalo Grill on the other corner of 1st and 1st. Here, you can enjoy some of the best local buffalo meat served up six ways to Sunday. The grill features bison gravy, bison tenderloins, and a bison burger topped with candied bacon. If you'd rather eat before shopping all day, enjoy breakfast at The Depot Cafe, a local favorite, and while it might be slightly outside town, Hondo's Hideaway is well worth the extra drive. This restaurant swept the awards circuit in 2024, taking first in eight separate categories in The Jamestown Sun's reader's choice awards, including Best Restaurant and, most importantly, Best French Fries. Plus, you can enjoy your meal in front of a sweeping view of the Jamestown Reservoir.