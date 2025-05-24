Hidden In Arkansas' Ozarks Is The World's 'Folk Music Capital' Boasting Mountain Charm And Cozy Cabins

Mountain View, Arkansas, may not sound too familiar to the average person, but to lovers of folk music, this town carries a lot of significance. Because of the typically hot weather of the region, a popular pastime for locals has been to sit out on their porches and jam together with their acoustic instruments. This tradition only grew over the years and decades to the point that music has become an important part of Mountain View's culture. But in addition to its musicality, the town has quite a bit else to offer, such as opportunities to explore the majestic mountains that surround it and comfy cabins that make for the perfect weekend vacation.

Unless you plan on joining in on the muggy night music sessions with the locals, it's recommended that you visit Mountain View in spring or fall when the weather is milder. Then again, there's no better way to absorb the regional atmosphere than sweating it up on a stranger's porch to a rustic rendition of "This Land is Your Land," right? The nearest airport is Boone County Regional Airport (HRO), which is about a two-hour drive away. It may be a bit of a trek, but the Ozarks are a scenic region that makes for a beautiful fall vacation, so you might as well make a full trip of it.

Recognized as the world's "folk music capital," this legacy has been largely kept alive by the Music Roots program and Mountain View Bluegrass Association, which host music education courses in several elementary schools throughout the region. There's also live music happening pretty much all the time, whether it's at the Annual Arkansas Folk Festival, weekly shows at Jimmy Driftwood Music Barn, or a large-scale concert at the Ozark Highlands Theater.