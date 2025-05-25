One Of The World's Largest Canyons Is A Biodiverse South African Paradise With Incredible Natural Wonders

One of the best ways to see everything around Blyde River Canyon is on a road trip. The Panorama Route, a 16-mile drive through the heart of the reserve, will take you through all the major highlights. It would take around 2.5 hours to drive the whole stretch without stopping, but to really soak it all in, you'll want a full day or even longer to explore. Along the way, you'll see mesmerizing sights such as Bourke's Luck Potholes, a series of tidepools eroded into the rock in an otherworldly formation, the Three Rondavels, a trio of quartzite and shale peaks towering over the valley, and God's Window, a stunning lookout point over the land that some say will even treat you to views of the Indian Ocean on a very clear day.

To accomplish this road trip and conveniently visit Blyde River Canyon, you'll need a rental vehicle. You can rent a car in all of the major cities in South Africa and at most airports. It can cost anywhere between 700 and 1,500 South African rands (around $38 to $82 at the time of this writing), depending on what type of car you choose (an SUV might be best for long-distance and mountain pass driving). Typically, gas is more expensive in South Africa than in the United States, so make sure you account for that difference and check the rates at the time you're going. Although renting a car can add an extra level of planning, if you figure out some clever hacks for your next long road trip, you can minimize the stress and maximize the fun.