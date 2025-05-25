One Of The World's Largest Canyons Is A Biodiverse South African Paradise With Incredible Natural Wonders
South Africa is considered among the most unique and interesting places to visit in the world. The country has everything: beaches, wildlife, mountains, rivers, and grasslands to explore, along with a rich history and many vibrant cultures. It can be difficult to choose what to put on your itinerary, but if you're a fan of the outdoors, road trips, or simply stunning views, one destination belongs on your list: Blyde River Canyon, the third-largest canyon in the world. Up in the northeast of the country, near Kruger National Park and the border with Mozambique, this 1.5-mile 240-million-year-old canyon offers fascinating geological wonders and thrilling adventures rolled into one.
The canyon and surrounding nature reserve are a popular spot for tourists coming to or from Kruger National Park — a colossal expanse of 5 million acres —making it easy to enjoy on a guided tour. Alternatively, if you've hired a car, visiting Blyde River Canyon makes for a great road trip into the Mpumalanga district from Johannesburg, clocking in at nearly seven hours. There is also public transportation that takes around nine hours, or the option of a three-hour domestic flight. South Africa is a place you could visit year-round, with constant 60 to 80 degrees Fahrenheit weather and fewer crowds than other international hotspots, making it one of the ultimate destinations for a December travel bucket list.
Discover stunning geology and views on the Panorama Route
One of the best ways to see everything around Blyde River Canyon is on a road trip. The Panorama Route, a 16-mile drive through the heart of the reserve, will take you through all the major highlights. It would take around 2.5 hours to drive the whole stretch without stopping, but to really soak it all in, you'll want a full day or even longer to explore. Along the way, you'll see mesmerizing sights such as Bourke's Luck Potholes, a series of tidepools eroded into the rock in an otherworldly formation, the Three Rondavels, a trio of quartzite and shale peaks towering over the valley, and God's Window, a stunning lookout point over the land that some say will even treat you to views of the Indian Ocean on a very clear day.
To accomplish this road trip and conveniently visit Blyde River Canyon, you'll need a rental vehicle. You can rent a car in all of the major cities in South Africa and at most airports. It can cost anywhere between 700 and 1,500 South African rands (around $38 to $82 at the time of this writing), depending on what type of car you choose (an SUV might be best for long-distance and mountain pass driving). Typically, gas is more expensive in South Africa than in the United States, so make sure you account for that difference and check the rates at the time you're going. Although renting a car can add an extra level of planning, if you figure out some clever hacks for your next long road trip, you can minimize the stress and maximize the fun.
Adventures abound on the Blyde River
Once you're in the area, whatever your taste for adventure is, Blyde River Canyon has it all. By connecting with a local operator, you can horseback ride, bike, white-water raft, fish, sail, and even go on a hot-air balloon ride. If you prefer to explore solo, there are plenty of hikes to get some steps in, including multiple around the Blyde River Canyon Forever Resort. There are also day-hikes that lead you to gorgeous waterfalls, like Tufa Falls, and swimming spots where you can cool off, or even multi-day hikes that will take you much deeper into the reserve. Wherever you're hiking, make sure you follow proper safety precautions and environmental best practices. South Africa was named the friendliest country in the world, so if you're ever in a pickle, kindly ask a local for some help.
As you explore this stunning slice of South Africa, keep your eyes peeled for the wildlife and over 1,000 species of flora. You might be able to spot hyraxes, chacma baboons, vervet monkeys, crocodiles, kudu antelopes, and a plethora of birds in and around Blyde River Canyon. For a truly unique experience, pay a visit to Jessica the Hippo, a resident of the Blyde River about an hour and a half from the canyon. Jessica is a wild hippopotamus who, after being swept away from her mother in a storm, developed a friendly relationship with a local family. She now spends time enjoying cuddles and snacks with the family and any visitors who stay on their property. Her son is equally as amiable, making for an extraordinary interaction with one of the world's most interesting animals.