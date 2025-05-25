Connecticut's 'Top Beach Town' Is A Vibrant Stretch Of Coast With An Adorable, Uncrowded Downtown

Connecticut is home to some of the most appealing little beach towns on the East Coast, making it a great destination for New Yorkers looking to get away from the noise of the city for a relaxing few days' break. For example, Greenwich, Connecticut, is an underrated town with chic restaurants as well as top-class beaches, while just 20 minutes from New Haven, Guildford is known for its cute shops and antiques.

But if you're looking to avoid crowds and twin your beachside vacation with a charming and historic downtown to explore, you may want to consider booking a few days in eclectic and pedestrian-friendly Madison. What's more, it has a fraction of the crowds you might find in a bustling beach destination like the Hamptons. Located just beyond New Haven around 2 hours from New York City on the I-95 N, Madison is the home of the stunning Hammonasset Beach State Park, a must-visit for lovers of the great outdoors for its views over Long Island Sound, its natural beauty and spotless beach, and the wide range of fun activities you can take part in there. It's just a 7-minute drive from downtown, though it is possible to walk there in under an hour.

Hammonasset Beach State Park is a great spot for fishing and birding, as well as for swimming, kayaking, and boating, and there is a huge camping area onsite. The nearby 45-acre "Surf Club" is ideal for those looking for a beach with boat access. Meanwhile, the picturesque East Wharf Beach is a tranquil spot to look out to sea, with a fishing pier, gazebo, and no pets, rafts, or inflatables allowed.