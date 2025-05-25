Connecticut's 'Top Beach Town' Is A Vibrant Stretch Of Coast With An Adorable, Uncrowded Downtown
Connecticut is home to some of the most appealing little beach towns on the East Coast, making it a great destination for New Yorkers looking to get away from the noise of the city for a relaxing few days' break. For example, Greenwich, Connecticut, is an underrated town with chic restaurants as well as top-class beaches, while just 20 minutes from New Haven, Guildford is known for its cute shops and antiques.
But if you're looking to avoid crowds and twin your beachside vacation with a charming and historic downtown to explore, you may want to consider booking a few days in eclectic and pedestrian-friendly Madison. What's more, it has a fraction of the crowds you might find in a bustling beach destination like the Hamptons. Located just beyond New Haven around 2 hours from New York City on the I-95 N, Madison is the home of the stunning Hammonasset Beach State Park, a must-visit for lovers of the great outdoors for its views over Long Island Sound, its natural beauty and spotless beach, and the wide range of fun activities you can take part in there. It's just a 7-minute drive from downtown, though it is possible to walk there in under an hour.
Hammonasset Beach State Park is a great spot for fishing and birding, as well as for swimming, kayaking, and boating, and there is a huge camping area onsite. The nearby 45-acre "Surf Club" is ideal for those looking for a beach with boat access. Meanwhile, the picturesque East Wharf Beach is a tranquil spot to look out to sea, with a fishing pier, gazebo, and no pets, rafts, or inflatables allowed.
Exploring downtown Madison, Connecticut
Beach vacations generally involve spending countless hours simply enjoying sun, sea, and sand. But even with the best beaches you sometimes need to dust off the sand and see the sights.
Thankfully, Madison's pedestrian-friendly, tranquil downtown is well worth exploring. Chief among the historic sites is the handsome Deacon John Grave House, which is open 1 PM to 4 PM Fridays and Saturdays between mid-June and Columbus Day. The house dates back to 1681, a museum dedicated to the colonial era, with regular tours taking around 30 minutes. Allis-Bushnell House and Museum is another must-visit for history enthusiasts, with the 18th century building housing exhibits related to local history. Admission is free, but it is only open between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on the first and third Saturday of the month.
Downtown Madison is great for culture vultures too. There is the award-winning, double-fronted R.J. Julia bookstore has been the center of literary life in Madison since opening back in 1990, just one of several pretty businesses downtown. The town is also blessed with the Sculpture Mile, featuring a wide range of works by American artists in various styles, with guided tours on Saturdays at 11 a.m. between April and November.
Madison, Connecticut: Getting there and where to stay
As well as traveling by car, there are several public transport options to get to Madison, Connecticut, from New York City. You can get the Amtrak train in just under three hours, and there are also Greyhound bus options that take around four and a quarter hours. From Boston, the drive takes just over two hours via the I-90 W and I-395 S, with trains and buses taking less than two and three hours respectively. The closest airport, Tweed New Haven, is 24 miles away, and Bradley International Airport is 52 miles away. Hiring a car makes Madison easily explorable and opens up opportunities to visit attractions along the coast by Clinton and Guilford. However, if you're not planning to use a vehicle, you will find downtown Madison pleasantly walkable.
When it comes to accommodation options, Madison Beach Hotel, a 4-star spa resort operated by Hilton, is an elegant choice right on the water. However, there are also plenty of quaint bed & breakfast options, such as The Homestead. It features a living room, dining room, and sun room available to guests; though it is farther from the coast. If you're keen to camp, Hammonasset Beach State Park offers both campsite booking with 550 pitches and all the amenities any camper could need.
