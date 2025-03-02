Just Outside New Haven Is A Quiet Connecticut Beach Town With Cute Shops, Antiques, And New England Charm
The Connecticut city of New Haven (known for Yale and a free museum that will spark curiosity about your brain) is surrounded by charming New England towns with manicured town greens and gorgeous historic architecture. From the under-the-radar beach town of Old Saybrook to the artsy riverside town of East Haddam, charming destinations are everywhere. Another one to add to the list is the quiet beach town of Guilford.
A quick 20-minute drive from New Haven, Guilford is a town of 21,000 residents with a delightful Long Island Sound coastline, meaning its beaches are very much at the top of the to-do list here. A summertime destination for outdoor recreation, Jacob's Beach is part of a 25-acre park with a beach and boardwalk, sports courts, a playground, and a splash pad. There's no swimming allowed at the tiny Barbara Pine Memorial Beach, but it's a good spot for sunbathing, bird watching, and dog walking. Located in a cove, Shell Beach is another small beach to explore. For a freshwater dip, head to Lake Quonnipaug, where fishing is allowed. There's a beach here, and kayaks and paddle boats are available for rent. The possibilities are seemingly endless.
The town was founded in 1639 and is still packed with many preserved buildings contributing to its special character. In fact, the beautiful town green is surrounded by one of New England's largest concentrations of historic homes, and you can find homes built across three centuries on the leafy streets along the perimeter of the nearly 8-acre green.
Exploring Guilford, Connecticut
Visitors can learn about Guilford's long and storied history at numerous sites that tell the stories of its residents, from its original inhabitants thousands of years ago to 19th-century farmers and beyond. One of the oldest buildings in the state and the oldest stone edifice in New England, The Henry Whitfield State Museum was built in the year of Guilford's founding. Open from May to October, it offers a journey through nearly four centuries of the home's inhabitants.
There's plenty more. Another historic gem is the Hyland House, a 1713 saltbox structure on the National Register of Historic Places. Established in 1845, Dudley Farm is now a 10-acre public site connecting people to the town's agricultural history and Indigenous heritage at the onsite Quinnipiac Dawnland Museum. Take a self-guided tour through its picturesque grounds, barn, garden, and hiking trails. The 1764 Thomas Griswold House and 1803 Medad Stone Tavern — with its 14 rooms and 10 fireplaces — are operated by the Guilford Keeping Society, along with the intricately detailed and accurate miniature craft village called Armisteadville.
Dating to 1871, Bishop's Orchards has pick-your-own produce like apples and blueberries and a market selling fresh produce, baked goods, prepared foods, and more. They also produce hard cider and wine that you can sample at their wine bar. Don't leave without saying hello to their goats, llamas, and alpacas.
Where to shop, eat, and sleep near Guilford
The Constitution State is famous for its hot, buttered lobster rolls, and there's no better place to devour one than the Guilford Lobster Pound (closed in winter). This family-owned eatery is the place to go for fresh-caught lobster, clam chowder, and gorgeous views of the Long Island Sound. However, if you're in the mood for pho or pad Thai, try Ayuthai Restaurant.
Guilford has cute gift boutiques for all manner of gifts like Flutterby (accessories, candles, body care, and more), Evergreen Fine Crafts (handcrafted ceramics and jewelry), and artisanal truffles and other treats at The Village Chocolatier. Stop by the Guilford Art Center, which exhibits and sells paintings, crafts, and other works and produces the Craft Expo every July. Guilford is also home to the excellent Mike and Dave's Antiques, which carries furniture, musical instruments, clothing, jewelry, and more from years past. If you have a piece of furniture in mind but can't find it, James Dew & Sons can replicate and customize Early American chairs, desks, tables, and all the rest.
For an overnight stay in this delightful town, accommodations include the Guilford House, a spacious vacation rental that was formerly a button factory, and a Comfort Inn and Tower Suites for budget-minded travelers (prices hover around $100). For a more upscale experience, the Madison Beach Hotel in neighboring Madison charges around $300 per night and has its own private beach, restaurant, and spa. Also in Madison, the Scranton Seahorse Inn is an 1833 Greek Revival home in the center of town with amenities like Jacuzzi tubs for around $250.