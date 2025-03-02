Just Outside New Haven Is A Quiet Connecticut Beach Town With Cute Shops, Antiques, And New England Charm

The Connecticut city of New Haven (known for Yale and a free museum that will spark curiosity about your brain) is surrounded by charming New England towns with manicured town greens and gorgeous historic architecture. From the under-the-radar beach town of Old Saybrook to the artsy riverside town of East Haddam, charming destinations are everywhere. Another one to add to the list is the quiet beach town of Guilford.

A quick 20-minute drive from New Haven, Guilford is a town of 21,000 residents with a delightful Long Island Sound coastline, meaning its beaches are very much at the top of the to-do list here. A summertime destination for outdoor recreation, Jacob's Beach is part of a 25-acre park with a beach and boardwalk, sports courts, a playground, and a splash pad. There's no swimming allowed at the tiny Barbara Pine Memorial Beach, but it's a good spot for sunbathing, bird watching, and dog walking. Located in a cove, Shell Beach is another small beach to explore. For a freshwater dip, head to Lake Quonnipaug, where fishing is allowed. There's a beach here, and kayaks and paddle boats are available for rent. The possibilities are seemingly endless.

The town was founded in 1639 and is still packed with many preserved buildings contributing to its special character. In fact, the beautiful town green is surrounded by one of New England's largest concentrations of historic homes, and you can find homes built across three centuries on the leafy streets along the perimeter of the nearly 8-acre green.