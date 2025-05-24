Kentucky's Lively College City Is Packed With Scenic Hiking Trails, Civil War History, And Divine Eateries

Kentucky is fondly known for rolling hills, verdant landscapes, and lovely towns that showcase the heritage of the Blue Grass State. Campbellsville, located in the heart of the state, offers plenty of outdoor recreation, a historic downtown, and a thriving culinary scene, all surrounded by a funky college town. Add in one of the largest Fourth of July celebrations in Kentucky (which lasts for over a week with music, family-friendly activities, and hot air balloons), and you've got more than enough reasons to visit.

Since Campbellsville is in the middle of the state, you can fly into hubs like Louisville International Airport, Bowling Green Regional Airport, or Blue Grass Airport in Lexington (all about an hour and a half away from town). Nashville International Airport is just a little over two hours away.

In this bustling college town, you can stroll down the historic Main Street and feel like you've landed in a Norman Rockwell painting. Take a walk on campus at Campbellsville University (CU), a private Christian college where visitors can see the Tigers in action during football, basketball, baseball, and softball games. For excellent musical entertainment, look to CU Theatre and Town Hall Productions.