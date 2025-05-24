Kentucky's Lively College City Is Packed With Scenic Hiking Trails, Civil War History, And Divine Eateries
Kentucky is fondly known for rolling hills, verdant landscapes, and lovely towns that showcase the heritage of the Blue Grass State. Campbellsville, located in the heart of the state, offers plenty of outdoor recreation, a historic downtown, and a thriving culinary scene, all surrounded by a funky college town. Add in one of the largest Fourth of July celebrations in Kentucky (which lasts for over a week with music, family-friendly activities, and hot air balloons), and you've got more than enough reasons to visit.
Since Campbellsville is in the middle of the state, you can fly into hubs like Louisville International Airport, Bowling Green Regional Airport, or Blue Grass Airport in Lexington (all about an hour and a half away from town). Nashville International Airport is just a little over two hours away.
In this bustling college town, you can stroll down the historic Main Street and feel like you've landed in a Norman Rockwell painting. Take a walk on campus at Campbellsville University (CU), a private Christian college where visitors can see the Tigers in action during football, basketball, baseball, and softball games. For excellent musical entertainment, look to CU Theatre and Town Hall Productions.
Visit Green River Lake State Park in Campbellsville
Locals and visitors alike flock to Green River Lake State Park (just minutes from Campbellsville's historic downtown) to enjoy nature's bounty. Hike or bike through 28 miles of gorgeous trails, catch trophy-sized walleye and bass in the lake, and camp out under the stars in the magnificent 1,331-acre park. Enjoy an 18-hole miniature golf course, a beach, picnic spots, and a playground. You can also saddle up for horseback riding or scout out deer, turkeys, eagles, and other wildlife. Keep those binoculars handy to be on the lookout for songbirds, sparrows, and osprey. Dock your boat or rent one at The Green River Marina, which rents out houseboats, fishing, and pontoon boats.
For Civil War buffs, the Battle of Tebbs Bend took place near Campbellsville on July 4, 1863. Today, a 3-mile driving tour through Tebbs Bend-Green River Bridge Battlefield includes 12 informational stops to learn more about the battle. You can also hike through 7 miles of the Tebbs Bend Green River Nature Trails. About an hour from Campbellsville, find unique above and underground adventures at Kentucky's Mammoth Cave National Park.
Southern comfort food fuels Campbellsville's culinary scene
Dining in Campbellsville gives you a chance to enjoy Southern home cooking with flair from innovative chefs. Stop in a local coffee shop like Harden Coffee for freshly roasted coffee and sweet pastries. Try the Creekside Restaurant for comfort food staples like catfish and a hearty country buffet. Druther's is a hometown choice for scrumptious fried chicken and biscuits with gravy, just like grandma used to make. You can even get a good steak in town at Colton's Steak House, featuring beef, ribs, and seafood. For more casual fare, Knobby Deli is known for its mile-high carrot cake, sandwiches, homemade soups, and salads.
If the taste of bourbon is on your palate, visit Bardstown, the bourbon capital of the world. For more finger-lickin' good food, try this overlooked Kentucky city that offers homestyle Southern food.