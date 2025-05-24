Colorado's Largest Body Of Water Is A Picturesque Lake With Lounge-Worthy Beaches And Endless Water Fun

While Colorado is known as the state with the best skiing in the country, the fun doesn't stop when the snow melts. There are thousands of natural lakes and reservoirs — not to mention over 9,000 miles of rivers — where Coloradans can cool down, but the largest is the 20-mile-long Blue Mesa Reservoir, located in Curecanti National Recreation Area.

The reservoir was created in the 1960s with the construction of the 390-foot-tall Blue Mesa Dam, which helps to power around 8,000 homes in the area. In addition to being a great place for boating, kayaking, and fishing, there are also 96 miles of rocky shoreline with a smattering of good swimming spots, like the Old Highway 50 Beach or the Bay of Chickens, which are among the best beaches in the state — and you can't beat the view. The reservoir is set in a landscape of high mesas and deep canyons, but one of the most iconic features in the area is the Dillon Pinnacles, a mass of dramatic spires formed by ancient volcanic activity.

Ready to plan a visit? Here's everything you need to know about making the most of a trip to this delightfully picturesque Colorado reservoir, from salmon farm visits to the best campsites and hotels.