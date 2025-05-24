Colorado's Largest Body Of Water Is A Picturesque Lake With Lounge-Worthy Beaches And Endless Water Fun
While Colorado is known as the state with the best skiing in the country, the fun doesn't stop when the snow melts. There are thousands of natural lakes and reservoirs — not to mention over 9,000 miles of rivers — where Coloradans can cool down, but the largest is the 20-mile-long Blue Mesa Reservoir, located in Curecanti National Recreation Area.
The reservoir was created in the 1960s with the construction of the 390-foot-tall Blue Mesa Dam, which helps to power around 8,000 homes in the area. In addition to being a great place for boating, kayaking, and fishing, there are also 96 miles of rocky shoreline with a smattering of good swimming spots, like the Old Highway 50 Beach or the Bay of Chickens, which are among the best beaches in the state — and you can't beat the view. The reservoir is set in a landscape of high mesas and deep canyons, but one of the most iconic features in the area is the Dillon Pinnacles, a mass of dramatic spires formed by ancient volcanic activity.
Ready to plan a visit? Here's everything you need to know about making the most of a trip to this delightfully picturesque Colorado reservoir, from salmon farm visits to the best campsites and hotels.
The best things to do in Blue Mesa Reservoir
Boating and fishing are allowed (with the right permits) on the reservoir, with motorboats, kayaks, canoes, and SUP rentals available from the Elk Creek Marina. Take advantage of the amazing trout fishing with a tour offered by local companies like GSO Fishing. The Blue Mesa Reservoir is also known for kokanee salmon and the Roaring Judy Fish Hatchery, a facility run by Colorado Parks and Wildlife and home to the state's largest kokanee salmon run. Every fall, tens of thousands of salmon make their way almost 33 miles upstream to the hatchery, which is open for both guided and self-guided tours.
If you prefer spending a day on the sand, occasionally cooling off in the water — where temperatures average about 65 degrees Fahrenheit in the summer — there are three main beaches to choose from: the Bay of Chickens, Dry Creek, and Old Highway 50 Beach. Just note that the reservoir is susceptible to drying out in times of drought, so do a little research to check water levels before you go. While you're in the area, don't miss a chance to see the dramatic cliff views at the Black Canyon of Gunnison National Park, around 43 miles west of the reservoir.
How to get there and where to stay
If you're planning a summer road trip in Colorado and love fishing, hiking, and camping, the Blue Mesa Reservoir is a stop worth adding. From Denver, it takes about four or five hours of driving to get there. However, you also have the option of flying to the Gunnison–Crested Butte Regional Airport, which is only a 10-minute drive from the start of the reservoir at Wilson's Landing, and the Dillon Pinnacles Vista Point is only another 13 miles west along U.S. Highway 50.
There are many campgrounds in the Curecanti National Recreation Area, but Elk Creek Campground is the best option for renting a boat or kayak, since it's just two minutes down the road from the marina. This is also where you'll find the Blue Mesa Adventure Pods, unique glamping cabins that come with a full bed and two complimentary paddleboards to borrow. For a traditional hotel with indoor plumbing, head back to Gunnison, where there are a few budget-friendly motel options, as well as the Elk Mountain Lodge — a charming inn located inside a historic miner's boardinghouse dating back over a hundred years.