Colorado's Ultimate Summer Road Trip Route Hits The State's Most Breathtaking Beaches And State Parks

The adventure begins at Little Medano Creek, sitting at the base of the Great Sand Dunes. Every late spring and summer, the creek becomes a seasonal beach, and activities such as swimming and barbecuing become an unexpected bonus. The dunes formed over thousands of years and are a sacred place for Indigenous tribes such as the Ute and Apache people, making this place one of great cultural and spiritual significance. For those staying the night, the Great Sand Dunes Lodge offers easy access to the dunes and is great for stargazing. Great Sand Dunes Oasis Restaurant is a cozy spot and the only restaurant for miles around.

The next stop is Swim Beach at Lake Pueblo State Park. It's about three hours north from Rock Canyon State Beach and Medano Creek, a popular spot where calm waters meet rugged cliffs, and the ideal place to picnic or swim. Hikers will also be excited by the panoramic views of Arkansas Point Trail. Before heading off, grab a burger or a turkey sub at Brues Alehouse Brewing Co. in nearby Pueblo.

From Pueblo, drive another 90-ish minutes north towards the urban oasis that is Cherry Creek State Park. This vibrant hub was once part of the Denver gold rush in 1858, and is now the perfect escape for city dwellers who want a convenient experience in nature. At Cherry Creek Reservoir's swim beach, there is even the opportunity to go paddleboarding or sailing.