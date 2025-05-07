Colorado's Ultimate Summer Road Trip Route Hits The State's Most Breathtaking Beaches And State Parks
Colorado conjures images of snow-capped peaks and ski villages. In fact, its known to have some of the best ski resorts in the country. But when you venture beyond these cliches, you'll find a different side to the Centennial state, a sun-drenched paradise of sandy beaches, shimmering lakes, and incredible state parks that are just begging to be added to that road trip itinerary. This incredible route blends the best of beach days with small town Americana and towering mountains. From the currents of Little Medano Creek to the serenity of Steamboat Lake, each step on this road trip will give you a unique perspective on Colorado.
This trip is best completed from late June through early September, when Colorado is at its warmest, with the best weather for outdoor activity. From Rock Canyon Swim Beach, to Cherry Creek State Park, Jackson Lake State Park, through The Beach at Grand Lake, and further, this ultimate summer journey captures Colorado's most breathtaking waterside escapes and natural beauty, proving that there is no better way to get to know Colorado than by taking the open road.
Little Medano, Lake Pueblo, and Cherry Creek state park
The adventure begins at Little Medano Creek, sitting at the base of the Great Sand Dunes. Every late spring and summer, the creek becomes a seasonal beach, and activities such as swimming and barbecuing become an unexpected bonus. The dunes formed over thousands of years and are a sacred place for Indigenous tribes such as the Ute and Apache people, making this place one of great cultural and spiritual significance. For those staying the night, the Great Sand Dunes Lodge offers easy access to the dunes and is great for stargazing. Great Sand Dunes Oasis Restaurant is a cozy spot and the only restaurant for miles around.
The next stop is Swim Beach at Lake Pueblo State Park. It's about three hours north from Rock Canyon State Beach and Medano Creek, a popular spot where calm waters meet rugged cliffs, and the ideal place to picnic or swim. Hikers will also be excited by the panoramic views of Arkansas Point Trail. Before heading off, grab a burger or a turkey sub at Brues Alehouse Brewing Co. in nearby Pueblo.
From Pueblo, drive another 90-ish minutes north towards the urban oasis that is Cherry Creek State Park. This vibrant hub was once part of the Denver gold rush in 1858, and is now the perfect escape for city dwellers who want a convenient experience in nature. At Cherry Creek Reservoir's swim beach, there is even the opportunity to go paddleboarding or sailing.
America's understated state parks
The fourth stop on this epic journey, around a 90-minute drive northeast, is Jackson State Park, an "Oasis on the Plains" promising uncrowded summer bliss. This state park has down-to-earth charm and is a good destination to sunbathe or even kayak, with the chance of doing some of the best stargazing in Colorado. For those who prefer comfort over camping, there's Fairfield Inn and Suites Fort Morgan.
Then it's time to head to the heart of the Rockies. A three-hour drive takes you to Grand Lake, Colorado's largest natural lake. Here, you can kayak, rent a pontoon, or explore the historic boardwalk. For the best mountain views and clean alpine air, stay at Grand Lake Lodge.
From Grand Lake, travel north on the US-40 to Steamboat Lake State Park, the final stop. This 2.5 hour drive takes you through majestic winding mountain passes to this stunning State Park where you'll find great places to fish, swim, or walk the Tombstone Nature Trail. The Willow Creek trail is also a fascinating hiking route, especially for nature photographers who will have ample opportunity to photograph the wildflowers during June and July. For a cozy lakeside stay, opt for the Steamboat Lake Marina Cabins, and stop at the Laundry Kitchen and Cocktails for seasonal farm-to-table food. Buckle up, as this route will take you through the best Colorado has to offer, featuring some of the most unmissable destinations to visit on a trip to Colorado.