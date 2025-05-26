The Most Incredible Things To Do In Fiji During Your Island Vacation, According To Travelers

A nation of hundreds of islands in the South Pacific, Fiji is paradise come to life (here's a primer to read before your vacation to Fiji). This is a remote destination, more than 1,000 miles from New Zealand. With a fascinating history and a mix of cultural influences, Fiji promises travelers a rich variety, with islands to fit any travel style. That's not just in its terrain, which ranges from jagged peaks to soft-sand beaches, but also within the cuisine and religion.

The nation has many points of interest, from top-rated islands to cities filled with shops and countless diversions beyond. The choices of what to do in Fiji are nigh endless, and can be a little overwhelming. To help you focus on the highlights, we've narrowed down the list. Looking at the official Fiji tourism site, blogs like Destinationless Travel, and pulling on memories from our own travels to the islands, we have come up with the most incredible things to do in Fiji.