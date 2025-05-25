One Of The Best Places To Retire Is A Cozy Pennsylvania Town With Peaceful Parks And Affordability
It stands to reason that the home of the country's only 9-hole free golf course — Hermitage in Western Pennsylvania — ranks in the top 10 cities to retire in the Northeast, according to Investopedia. The financial website relied on data regarding housing, transportation, and taxes, as well as the cost of healthcare for two adults. It also reviewed the city's culture, amenities, and draws. Perhaps, this is no surprise to its 15,000 residents since CreditDonkey crowned Hermitage the best city to live in Pennsylvania in 2014 due to its low crime rate and manageable commute times.
Like the small Pennsylvania town known as the World's "Hot Dog Capital," Hermitage oozes charm yet boasts metropolitan draws, such as golf courses and cultural experiences. You would be relieved when you discover that its median home value is about $153,000, which is lower than larger cities such as Los Angeles and Boston, coming in at around $973,000 and $748,000, respectively. As we age, healthcare providers are critical and often difficult to find in smaller communities, but Hermitage delivers with 11 nearby hospitals and 276 healthcare establishments.
The city provides access to the elements of leisure that most people seek, including outdoor fun, sports entertainment, art museums, and tasty restaurants. Even if attractions aren't located in Hermitage proper, the city's central location means they're a short drive away. Fans of professional sports leagues will appreciate the relative proximity to Pittsburgh at only 70 miles away, where, under stunning skyline views, they can snag a baseball at a Pirates game or Steelers football. You can also drive to Akron, Ohio, in about an hour to catch the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A baseball team of the Cleveland Guardians.
Hermitage offers parks, lakes, and outdoor fun
Whether you retire as a baby boomer or are blessed to walk away from work as a Millennial or Gen Xer, Hermitage offers outdoor adventures for all ages. You can skydive minutes away or head to Mercer Raceway Park for dirt track auto racing. For something a tad more sedate, there are three state parks, including the award-winning Buhl Park. It is a privately owned destination spanning 270 acres of green spaces, biking trails, wetlands, playgrounds, and a swimming pool. You will also find the free, 9-hole golf course (though donations are accepted), where the driving range is pay by the bucket.
Frank and Julia Buhl built the park in 1915 as a community gathering spot. It now offers a wealth of activities such as pickleball leagues, bird walks, community cleanup days, summer concert series, and outdoor movie nights. Just minutes from Buhl Park is Buhl Mansion, a historical castle converted into a luxurious guesthouse and spa. In addition to Hermitage's 11 golf courses, you will find four lakes. These include Shenango River Lake, a manmade reservoir built for flood control, where you can boat, picnic, swim, camp, and fish for catfish, perch, and bluegill.
Hermitage also showcases a sense of honor and patriotism as reflected by the Avenue of 444 Flags and the War on Terror Veterans Memorial. Hillside Memorial Park owner Tom Flynn devoted a section and monuments to war veterans. He then erected flags during the Iran Hostage Crisis of 1979 to 1981, eventually adding one each day until the hostages were released after 444 days. After 9/11, the War on Terror project opened, a display of 11 steel and glass monuments encircling a fountain and etched with the names of military personnel who have died since 1975 because of acts of terror.
Take in the museums, shops, and eateries around Hermitage
Culture abounds about 30 minutes away at the free Butler Institute of American Art on the Youngstown State University campus in Ohio, featuring over 22,000 works of impressionism, sports art, modern art, kinetics, carousel horses, and more. Also on campus is the McDonough Museum of Art, which showcases contemporary paintings, sculpture, and digital works. In collaboration with the college's art department, it also supports community engagement with artist lectures and hands-on workshops.
For an afternoon of boutique shopping, head to State Street in Hermitage to visit Kraynak's, a flower boutique and garden store. It showcases a winter wonderland of Christmas trees during the holidays. You can spend a lot of time at Poppy Road Boutique for fashion finds, including smocked dresses, jeans, kimonos, trucker hats, jewelry, and handbags. Further afield is Grover City Premium Outlets, an open-air outlet mall with more than 120 stores. A recent addition to the mall is the Wendell August Forge, which is celebrating more than 100 years of metal-working that included ornate pieces for churches and cathedrals in the past and modern hand-hammered metal giftware.
As a resident, you will enjoy some good grub at local restaurants such as the Hickory Bar & Grille. The wood-paneled restaurant with leather booths offers options for everyone with steaks, flatbread pizzas, fresh seafood, chicken dishes, and house-made potato chips. The wedding soup, chicken fettuccini, chicken parmesan, and white pizza are some of the favorites at Cucina di Cianci's, which serves big portions in a cozy atmosphere with twinkle lights and candles. End a meal at Philadelphia Candies, founded in 1919, with the rich creaminess of chocolate-covered sandwich cookies, chocolate-dipped pretzels, assorted milk, and dark chocolates. You've earned it now that you've retired.