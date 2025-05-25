One Of The Best Places To Retire Is A Cozy Pennsylvania Town With Peaceful Parks And Affordability

It stands to reason that the home of the country's only 9-hole free golf course — Hermitage in Western Pennsylvania — ranks in the top 10 cities to retire in the Northeast, according to Investopedia. The financial website relied on data regarding housing, transportation, and taxes, as well as the cost of healthcare for two adults. It also reviewed the city's culture, amenities, and draws. Perhaps, this is no surprise to its 15,000 residents since CreditDonkey crowned Hermitage the best city to live in Pennsylvania in 2014 due to its low crime rate and manageable commute times.

Like the small Pennsylvania town known as the World's "Hot Dog Capital," Hermitage oozes charm yet boasts metropolitan draws, such as golf courses and cultural experiences. You would be relieved when you discover that its median home value is about $153,000, which is lower than larger cities such as Los Angeles and Boston, coming in at around $973,000 and $748,000, respectively. As we age, healthcare providers are critical and often difficult to find in smaller communities, but Hermitage delivers with 11 nearby hospitals and 276 healthcare establishments.

The city provides access to the elements of leisure that most people seek, including outdoor fun, sports entertainment, art museums, and tasty restaurants. Even if attractions aren't located in Hermitage proper, the city's central location means they're a short drive away. Fans of professional sports leagues will appreciate the relative proximity to Pittsburgh at only 70 miles away, where, under stunning skyline views, they can snag a baseball at a Pirates game or Steelers football. You can also drive to Akron, Ohio, in about an hour to catch the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A baseball team of the Cleveland Guardians.