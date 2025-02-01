Pittsburgh's Most Picturesque Perch Promises Stunning Skyline Views Of The Bustling City

Sitting at the confluence of the Allegheny, Monongahela, and Ohio rivers, Pittsburgh is a remarkably scenic city. Few places in the country offer as much waterfront as Pittsburgh, and the region's hilly terrain makes it easy to get an aerial view of its beauty. Many visitors opt for a historic railway ride for breathtaking views, but an arguably better perspective can be found at The West End Overlook Park. Located just a few miles from the heart of Pittsburgh, West End Overlook grants lovely views of not just the three rivers, but also all of downtown Pittsburgh and the popular Point State Park.

Getting to West End Overlook is simple. You'll find a small parking lot if you'd like to drive, though you could also take public transit — Pittsburgh's bus system can get you about a half mile from the park. But regardless of how you get there, visiting the park is bound to be a highlight of any trip to the Steel City. The park is quite small, however, so once you've snapped a few photos, be sure to explore the many other must-see viewpoints in Pittsburgh, as there are plenty of awesome spots scattered throughout the landscape.