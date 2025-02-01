Pittsburgh's Most Picturesque Perch Promises Stunning Skyline Views Of The Bustling City
Sitting at the confluence of the Allegheny, Monongahela, and Ohio rivers, Pittsburgh is a remarkably scenic city. Few places in the country offer as much waterfront as Pittsburgh, and the region's hilly terrain makes it easy to get an aerial view of its beauty. Many visitors opt for a historic railway ride for breathtaking views, but an arguably better perspective can be found at The West End Overlook Park. Located just a few miles from the heart of Pittsburgh, West End Overlook grants lovely views of not just the three rivers, but also all of downtown Pittsburgh and the popular Point State Park.
Getting to West End Overlook is simple. You'll find a small parking lot if you'd like to drive, though you could also take public transit — Pittsburgh's bus system can get you about a half mile from the park. But regardless of how you get there, visiting the park is bound to be a highlight of any trip to the Steel City. The park is quite small, however, so once you've snapped a few photos, be sure to explore the many other must-see viewpoints in Pittsburgh, as there are plenty of awesome spots scattered throughout the landscape.
Exploring West End Overlook in Pittsburgh
West End Overlook (officially named the West End-Elliott Overlook Park) is located above the banks of the Ohio River about 4 miles from downtown. You can drive here from the central business district, opting either to cross the Monongahela River and Point State Park, or venture north across the Allegheny River passing Acrisure Stadium — home of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Both routes take less than 15 minutes, making it easy to squeeze a visit into even the busiest of schedules.
West End Overlook is quite small, but it's a must-visit destination. You'll find a short walking trail next to a sprawling balcony overlooking both the skyscrapers of downtown and the three rivers, creating one of the most striking viewpoints in the city. If you're a sports fan, you'll enjoy views of PNC Park and Acrisure. Best of all, the park is entirely free to visit. It's open year-round from sunrise to 11:00 p.m., giving you a chance to watch either sunrise or sunset while perched high above the rivers.
Beyond the overlook and short sidewalk, the Elmer Clark Pavilion is located at West End Overlook. However, this building is typically off-limits to the public and only accessible via reservation. Rentals here are wildly popular, as it's the perfect spot for a scenic party — especially since the building has a rooftop deck that serves as your own private overlook.
Other scenic must-see destinations in Pittsburgh
No doubt West End Overlook Park is a wonderful way to soak in the Pittsburgh skyline, but it's so small you're unlikely to spend more than an hour at the vantage point. Thankfully, there are plenty of other must-see destinations scattered throughout Pittsburgh that offer a similar experience — that is, a stunning viewpoint without consuming too much of your time.
Once you're done at West End Overlook, head up to Mount Washington. About 10 minutes away and closer to the city, it gives West End Overlook a run for its money. Emerald View Park is just a few blocks away, so consider making this your third stop on this side of town before heading back into the city. The park encompasses over 250 acres and offers a nice trail system for you to stretch your legs. The park is also near The Weeping Glass shop, a secret sanctuary of macabre art and enchanting creatures — so give it a look if you love off-the-beaten-path attractions.
Round out your sightseeing with a trip to Point State Park. Unlike the other overlooks that sit high above this city, this one is right at the confluence of the three rivers. Point State Park Fountain is a popular photo spot within the park, as it launches water several feet into the air and looks striking with either the skyscrapers or surrounding hills as a backdrop. Ready to escape the city? Venture out to Fallingwater, a majestic Frank Lloyd Wright house hidden in the Pennsylvania mountains.