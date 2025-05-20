New York City's Spectacular Urban Canyon Sunset Offers Surreal Beauty Only Happening Twice Per Year
Between spotting breathtaking views of the city skyline from the water and hunting for abandoned subway stops hidden underground, New York City feels like a magical place all year long. Twice a year, however, this extremely planned-out urban space aligns perfectly with nature to create a unique and beautiful sight. With a bit of planning, you can see the deep orange light of the final rays of the setting sun illuminate the street while the sun itself hangs low in the sky, perfectly framed by towering skyscrapers. This rare and beautiful moment only comes around twice a year, right around May 28 and July 12.
While it can sometimes feel like you have to pay to breathe in the Big Apple, this is one of the best budget-friendly outdoor activities in NYC and is available to anyone who happens to be on the street at the right place and the right time. This regular phenomenon was dubbed Manhattanhenge by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, in reference to the way the rising sun aligns with Stonehenge on the summer solstice. Because Manhattan was built on a grid, it's possible for the sun to line up perfectly with the spaces between the buildings. While other cities have their own versions of this moment, New York's is the most impressive, thanks to both the very regimented city layout and the Hudson River beyond, creating an open space for the sun to sink down into.
Where to see the Manhattanhenge phenomenon for yourself
You can see Manhattanhenge on any east/west Manhattan cross street, but some spots have better views than others. Go as far east as you can, and consider 57th Street, 42nd Street, 34th Street, 23rd Street, or 14th Street and look to the west to see the sun framed perfectly between the building and the street, cars, and people bathed in the warm light of sunset. Some viewers like the look of wider streets so that you can see the sun more clearly — for that, you may want to head to a spot like 72nd Street and Columbus Avenue. Others prefer the look of the sunlight on narrower streets to emphasize that urban canyon look, so they choose spots like 30th Street and Park Avenue.
This beautiful phenomenon only lasts for a few shining moments, so you should try to arrive at your chosen spot a little early. If you're choosing a quieter spot, you probably only need 20 minutes or so to get in position, but in the most popular viewing spots, like 42nd Street, the road can be even more crowded with people than usual, so if you're determined to see it there you may want to give yourself more time to secure your view.