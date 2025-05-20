New York City's Spectacular Urban Canyon Sunset Offers Surreal Beauty Only Happening Twice Per Year

Between spotting breathtaking views of the city skyline from the water and hunting for abandoned subway stops hidden underground, New York City feels like a magical place all year long. Twice a year, however, this extremely planned-out urban space aligns perfectly with nature to create a unique and beautiful sight. With a bit of planning, you can see the deep orange light of the final rays of the setting sun illuminate the street while the sun itself hangs low in the sky, perfectly framed by towering skyscrapers. This rare and beautiful moment only comes around twice a year, right around May 28 and July 12.

While it can sometimes feel like you have to pay to breathe in the Big Apple, this is one of the best budget-friendly outdoor activities in NYC and is available to anyone who happens to be on the street at the right place and the right time. This regular phenomenon was dubbed Manhattanhenge by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, in reference to the way the rising sun aligns with Stonehenge on the summer solstice. Because Manhattan was built on a grid, it's possible for the sun to line up perfectly with the spaces between the buildings. While other cities have their own versions of this moment, New York's is the most impressive, thanks to both the very regimented city layout and the Hudson River beyond, creating an open space for the sun to sink down into.