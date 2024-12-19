The Best Views Of New York City's Skyline Are From A Tourist Trap That's Totally Worth It

In general, the point of the sightseeing boats around Manhattan is to see the best of the New York skyline and its most iconic landmarks while relaxing on the deck of a ship (possibly with a cocktail in hand). The star of the show is definitely the skyline as a whole, but while you're onboard, keep an eye out for famous structures like the Empire State Building.

While the skyline might seem like the main attraction, some cruises also provide you with a view of an equally iconic New York City landmark: The Statue of Liberty. Just like the past immigrants that made their way through Ellis Island (which you can also see from some cruises), you can watch this American symbol of liberty get closer and closer as the ship sails on. Some cruises also give you views of some of the city's most beautiful bridges, and you might even be able to pass directly under them.

A lot of the boats have narrators onboard who will point out famous buildings and neighborhoods over the loudspeaker — though you can always throw your headphones on and admire the views in peace if you're already an expert. If you're more interested in the beautiful aesthetics, consider taking either a sunset or night cruise to admire the lights of the city twinkling back at you across the water.