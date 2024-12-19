The Best Views Of New York City's Skyline Are From A Tourist Trap That's Totally Worth It
New Yorkers constantly try to avoid tourist traps in Times Square and any other attractions designed to make money off of the crowds of around 60 million people who flock to NYC every year. Locals may be daunted by the M&M Store and the cheese plate at the 9/11 souvenir store, but there are some attractions that are well worth a visit for anyone in town, no matter how long they've been there. This includes sightseeing cruises that take you around Manhattan island.
Along with Central Park (the best tourist attraction in America) and the world-renowned Metropolitan Museum of Art, the NYC skyline is an iconic piece of the city. One of the best ways to see it is from the deck of a boat with enormous glass windows that give you the best views. More than a million people sign up to take a ride around the city and admire the view every year. Unlike the most disappointing tourist attractions in the world, it's not extremely expensive to try it out, so you can decide for yourself if it's a trap.
What can you see during a sightseeing cruise?
In general, the point of the sightseeing boats around Manhattan is to see the best of the New York skyline and its most iconic landmarks while relaxing on the deck of a ship (possibly with a cocktail in hand). The star of the show is definitely the skyline as a whole, but while you're onboard, keep an eye out for famous structures like the Empire State Building.
While the skyline might seem like the main attraction, some cruises also provide you with a view of an equally iconic New York City landmark: The Statue of Liberty. Just like the past immigrants that made their way through Ellis Island (which you can also see from some cruises), you can watch this American symbol of liberty get closer and closer as the ship sails on. Some cruises also give you views of some of the city's most beautiful bridges, and you might even be able to pass directly under them.
A lot of the boats have narrators onboard who will point out famous buildings and neighborhoods over the loudspeaker — though you can always throw your headphones on and admire the views in peace if you're already an expert. If you're more interested in the beautiful aesthetics, consider taking either a sunset or night cruise to admire the lights of the city twinkling back at you across the water.
Which sightseeing cruise should you choose?
If you're looking for an easy cruise around the city to see the views, the most common choice is a Circle Line Sightseeing Cruise. These definitely are geared towards tourists, considering they're typically included in affordable passes to see all the city's hot spots in one jam-packed weekend. However, this doesn't mean it's not a good value for anyone looking to make the most of NYC's beauty. They have a variety of options, like the 2.5-hour Best of NYC Cruise. If you're looking for a more in-depth look into NYC's skyline, you might want to consider a boat tour from the American Institute of Architects. These can be more expensive, but you'll certainly come away with a greater understanding of the city's classic buildings.
If you're interested in actually visiting the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island, you'll have to take a Statue Cruise. You get some of the same views, but it'll cost more if you actually want to go up to see the structure. You can always take the Staten Island Ferry to see the Statue of Liberty up close for free. Although it is a commuter vessel instead of a cruise ship, you can still enjoy gorgeous views of Manhattan.