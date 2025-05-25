Italy's Less-Touristy-Than-Capri Island Is A Getaway With Sun-Bleached Cobbled Streets And Secret Swims

Considered by many as one of the most beautiful islands in the world, Capri is a destination most travelers gravitate to when seeking an Italian island escape. Its beauty is undisputed, but its highly regarded reputation nevertheless comes with a caveat. The popular island is full of tourist traps, leaving you with a completely different experience from the carefree vacation you were hoping for. Fortunately, Italy possesses equally beautiful islands that don't get enough attention, and shifting your sights toward the eastern Sicilian coast reveals Ortigia, a tempting alternative to Capri that has none of its burgeoning crowds but all of its beguiling charms.

Europe's historic old towns are usually found at the heart of a city, with their oldest buildings preserved within ancient walls. But Ortigia, the ancient historical portion of the Sicilian city of Syracuse, is unique in the sense that it is an island in itself, with two bridges tethering it to Syracuse's mainland. Dating back 3,000 years, Ortigia encompasses not only its Grecian roots but also its Roman, Byzantine, Arabo-Muslim, and Norman periods, earning it a UNESCO World Heritage Site designation. These influences carved a rich architectural heritage across the island, from temples to a majestic cathedral and a fortress flanking the tip of the island. Connecting them are veins of narrow cobblestone alleyways, which snake along buildings with cute balconies, quiet cul-de-sacs, and a bustling street market.

Life in this pedestrian-friendly island moves at a deliciously unhurried pace — a result, no doubt, of being an easy 20-minute walk from end to end. Paired with sunbathing spots, café-lined piazzas, and gastronomic delights, there are hidden gems to discover in this authentic, low-key Italian island that its more popular counterparts can't recreate.