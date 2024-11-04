One Of Italy's Most Popular Islands Is Full Of Tourist Traps, According To Rick Steves
When you travel to Europe, you're inevitably going to run into tourist traps. However, some destinations — like one famous island in Italy — have more than their fair share, according to travel pro Rick Steves. Capri in Southern Italy was once a vacation spot for the likes of Roman Emperors Augustus and Tiberius and has been a popular destination ever since. However, Steves says on his website, "These days, the island is a world-class tourist trap, packed with gawky, nametag-wearing visitors searching for the rich and famous, and finding only their prices." While that may sound harsh, the cost for a couple staying in modest accommodations with only a few activities and meals for four days in 2024 averages a minimum of around $1,500. In Capri, things add up quickly.
While you can certainly visit the nearby alluring Italian island of Ischia as an alternative or see the pastel-colored homes on the island of Procida instead, Capri is beautiful, and it doesn't have to be left off your itinerary entirely. Steves suggests that your timing can help you have the best experience possible. He explains, "Outside the overcrowded months of July and August, Capri can provide a relaxing and scenic break from the cultural gauntlet of Italy." After all, there are some wonderful things to do on this island, like the Blue Grotto and the less-packed village of Anacapri, which has a church with a tile floor that is so beautiful, it's worth visiting just for that.
Tourist traps and things to see on Capri
Capri is not a big island. At only 3.8 square miles, Rick Steves suggests that visiting the island on a day trip from nearby Sorrento should suffice. You can also take a ferry from Naples or Salerno. However, he says to venture out early so you don't get caught in the midday tourist rush. He also recommends April as a great time to be there without the summer crowds. There is a funicular that takes you from the harbor at Marina Grande to the city proper.
One place that is a must for a quick walkthrough is the Piazza Umberto or main square, often referred to as La Piazzetta. While you may be tempted to stop and have a coffee or a glass of wine here, it can be packed. Unless you're here to indulge, skip the luxury shopping on the main drag nicknamed "Rodeo Drive." If you are looking to get starstruck, these may be places to spot celebrities.To save some money, opt for walking rather than taking the expensive taxis. Note, however, that Capri's streets are mostly cobblestone, so good walking shoes are a must. Another thing you may want to avoid is buying anything in the Marina Grande, which is very touristy.
What about the otherworldly glowing Blue Grotto? Often referred to as a tourist trap, this sea cave with exceptionally blue water is only reachable by boat, and it's truly gorgeous. However, it's also really popular, and if you're claustrophobic, you may not want to go. Steves cautions that ducking down to get in and out of the tiny cave opening on a rowboat may not be a pleasant experience. Plus, if the water is rough, you can't go in.
A vacation from your vacation in Anacapri
There are a few things you should try to do in Capri if you can. Rick Steves recommends on his website, "For me, the best experience on Capri is to take the scenic boat trip around the island. It's cheap, comes with good narration and lots of curiosities, and there are plenty of departures from the main hydrofoil dock." This type of tour can include a stop at the Blue Grotto if you choose. You can also take a chairlift to the top of Mount Solaro for a spectacular view and then walk back down if you feel like hiking.
There are two free beaches — Marina di Mulo and Marina di Pennauro — but get there early because it won't be sunny past 4 p.m. If you're a history buff, it's worth visiting the ruins of Villa Jovis, which was constructed in the first century B.C. for Emperor Tiberius. On the way, make a stop at Tiberius' Leap, a cliff where legend has it those who got on the emperor's bad side were thrown off.
If you really want to experience Capri's more relaxed side, you should take a 10-minute bus ride from the Piazzetta up to the village of Anacapri. It's much quieter there and less celebrity-focused. Plus, a lot of it is pedestrian-only. There are also plenty of artisans selling their wares and pretty local boutiques. One Anacapri spot you cannot afford to miss is the Church of San Michele, built in the 18th century. Inside, the entire floor is covered by stunning majolica tiles painted to depict the story of Adam and Eve. There is a ramp around the side for tourists to walk on so they don't damage the floor.