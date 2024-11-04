One Of Italy's Most Popular Islands Is Full Of Tourist Traps, According To Rick Steves

Capri is not a big island. At only 3.8 square miles, Rick Steves suggests that visiting the island on a day trip from nearby Sorrento should suffice. You can also take a ferry from Naples or Salerno. However, he says to venture out early so you don't get caught in the midday tourist rush. He also recommends April as a great time to be there without the summer crowds. There is a funicular that takes you from the harbor at Marina Grande to the city proper.

Advertisement

One place that is a must for a quick walkthrough is the Piazza Umberto or main square, often referred to as La Piazzetta. While you may be tempted to stop and have a coffee or a glass of wine here, it can be packed. Unless you're here to indulge, skip the luxury shopping on the main drag nicknamed "Rodeo Drive." If you are looking to get starstruck, these may be places to spot celebrities.To save some money, opt for walking rather than taking the expensive taxis. Note, however, that Capri's streets are mostly cobblestone, so good walking shoes are a must. Another thing you may want to avoid is buying anything in the Marina Grande, which is very touristy.

What about the otherworldly glowing Blue Grotto? Often referred to as a tourist trap, this sea cave with exceptionally blue water is only reachable by boat, and it's truly gorgeous. However, it's also really popular, and if you're claustrophobic, you may not want to go. Steves cautions that ducking down to get in and out of the tiny cave opening on a rowboat may not be a pleasant experience. Plus, if the water is rough, you can't go in.

Advertisement