Italy's Sun-Drenched Southern Corner Boasts A Dreamy Sicilian City With Ancient Streets, Food, And Art

Sicily is the island gem of southern Italy. It's a stunning mixture of cultures and civilizations that has been the crossroads of the Mediterranean for centuries. While much of Sicily's appeal is its Ancient Greek ruins and gorgeous medieval architecture, one of its crown jewels wasn't founded until much later in the 1700s.

Hidden away in the southeast corner of the island, about 20 miles southwest of the ancient city of Syracuse, Noto is a gleaming Baroque treasure carved from golden stone. The town has enjoyed a burst of popularity in recent years thanks to its appearance on "Chef's Table" and "White Lotus," but it has been a wonderful travel destination for decades thanks to its stunning architecture, incredible art scene, and exquisite food.

While it is some way from the nearest big city, getting to Noto is a breeze. Catania's Fontanarossa airport is under an hour away by car and serves destinations across Europe, North Africa, the Middle East, and even New York's JFK airport. If you aren't in a hurry, however, one of the most spectacular ways to arrive is by train. Sicily's Ionian Line winds its way along the coast from Messina, the underrated gateway to Sicily, past Taormina, Catania, and Syracuse before arriving in Noto. The ride offers stunning views of both the sea and Mount Etna, Europe's tallest active volcano. True fans of rail travel might like to try the fascinating and unusual overnight train from Rome, the only train route in Europe where the carriages are loaded onto a ferry halfway through the journey!