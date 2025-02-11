Italy's Sun-Drenched Southern Corner Boasts A Dreamy Sicilian City With Ancient Streets, Food, And Art
Sicily is the island gem of southern Italy. It's a stunning mixture of cultures and civilizations that has been the crossroads of the Mediterranean for centuries. While much of Sicily's appeal is its Ancient Greek ruins and gorgeous medieval architecture, one of its crown jewels wasn't founded until much later in the 1700s.
Hidden away in the southeast corner of the island, about 20 miles southwest of the ancient city of Syracuse, Noto is a gleaming Baroque treasure carved from golden stone. The town has enjoyed a burst of popularity in recent years thanks to its appearance on "Chef's Table" and "White Lotus," but it has been a wonderful travel destination for decades thanks to its stunning architecture, incredible art scene, and exquisite food.
While it is some way from the nearest big city, getting to Noto is a breeze. Catania's Fontanarossa airport is under an hour away by car and serves destinations across Europe, North Africa, the Middle East, and even New York's JFK airport. If you aren't in a hurry, however, one of the most spectacular ways to arrive is by train. Sicily's Ionian Line winds its way along the coast from Messina, the underrated gateway to Sicily, past Taormina, Catania, and Syracuse before arriving in Noto. The ride offers stunning views of both the sea and Mount Etna, Europe's tallest active volcano. True fans of rail travel might like to try the fascinating and unusual overnight train from Rome, the only train route in Europe where the carriages are loaded onto a ferry halfway through the journey!
A city of Baroque beauty born from catastrophe
Noto's dreamy, sun-drenched beauty was born out of catastrophe. There has been a city in Noto since the Bronze Age Sicel civilization, and the region also served as a thriving Islamic stronghold and a wealthy Norman trade hub during the Medieval period. However, its current form has only existed for over 300 years. In 1693, a huge earthquake devastated eastern Sicily, completely destroying Noto and killing around half the population. It was rebuilt in its entirety over the next two decades, which resulted in its incredible architectural consistency.
The beauty of the historic center has to be seen to be believed. From the magnificent Porta Reale gate down the Corso Vittorio Emanuele II thoroughfare to the glorious cathedral of San Nicolò, the old town is a triumph of ornate Baroque perfection. The cathedral is undoubtedly the main attraction, but there are plenty of other treats that are well worth discovering. The Basilica del Santissimo Salvatore boasts a wooden sculpture of the Madonna and a child and has some fabulous Baroque and Neoclassical frescos, while the panoramic view from the roof of the Santa Chiara monastery is one of the best in town.
Alongside gorgeous religious buildings, Noto is awash with exceptionally beautiful palazzos. The spectacular interior decor and furnishings of the Palazzo Nicolaci di Villadorata are unmissable, and its fascinating wrought-iron balconies, supported by a series of weird and wonderful creatures, are also worth a look. Special mention must go to the Palazzo Landolina, which has been converted into a hotel, giving visitors the chance to experience life as a Sicilian aristocrat for themselves!
Contemporary culture, ancient art, and mouthwatering meals
Traveling in Italy is dominated by two things: art and food. Noto excels at both. The first stop is the Convitto delle Arti, the city's modern art museum. If the city itself is a showcase of Noto's heritage, this museum is a wonderful expression of its contemporary cultural life. The Omaggio a Dante is something completely different, a huge permanent installation inspired by Dante Alighieri's "The Divine Comedy." If you have time to explore a little further afield, the Villa Romana del Tellaro is an absolutely stunning, perfectly preserved Roman villa complete with frescos and mosaics, offering a wonderful look at the art, culture, and everyday life of the ancient world.
Sicily has some of the best food in Italy, and Noto is full of amazing places to eat. The first stop on any gourmand's trip has to be Crocifisso, the most renowned fine-dining restaurant in the city. This Michelin-starred spot boasts contemporary, pared-back decor that leaves plenty of room for the food to express itself. Another wonderful option is the W Villadorata Country Restaurant, nestled amongst the hills that surround the city. With the glittering blue of the Mediterranean as a backdrop, Chef Matteo Carnaghi serves up thoughtful takes on traditional Sicilian country cooking, using produce grown in the restaurant's own garden.
Finally, while haute cuisine and fine dining are all very well, Sicily's cuisine is, at its heart, driven by more casual dishes and informal settings. As a result, a street food tour of the city is an absolute must for the chance to try delicacies such as arancini, Ragusano sandwiches, pizzòlu, and, of course, gelato.