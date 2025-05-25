One Of Maine's Most Remote State Parks Is A Pristine Island With Scenic Views And Secluded Campsites

As the largest state in New England, much of Maine is pretty remote, and its landscape is surprisingly varied. For example, maybe you didn't know that the state has a whimsical, family park called the Desert of Maine, featuring rolling sand dunes. While many spend summers at Acadia National Park, where an inlet with thundering waves is one of its most popular spots, few know about places like Warren Island State Park, located in Penobscot Bay about halfway down Maine's coastline. As a quiet spot with spruce trees and coastal wildlife, Warren Island State Park is most known for its camping. It was named one of the best places to camp in Maine by Down East Magazine, and you can even camp right by the sea.

Part of the reason Warren Island is so isolated is because of its lack of transportation to get to the island. There are no bridges or public transportation that connect to the island, so visitors need to take their own boat or a private ferry to reach it. To the boating enthusiast, though, this is part of Warren Island's appeal. Warren Island State Park is the first of its kind in Maine, designed intentionally for boat lovers. The island is encircled by coves and small islands that are perfect to explore by kayak or canoe. On land, come for the ocean sunsets, secluded beaches, and a hiking trail rustling with shorebirds and deer.