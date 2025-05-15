One Of The Most Popular Spots In Maine's Acadia National Park Is A Rocky Ocean Inlet With Thundering Waves

If you're looking for a place in Maine to revel in the great outdoors, then look no further than Acadia National Park. Scenic drives through lush, evergreen-filled forests, hikes across gently sloping mountain trails, and leisurely walks past moss-covered groves are some excursions that make this 47,000-acre national park truly special. Over 20 lakes and ponds glisten in the park's valleys, and the postcard-worthy scenery at this unique national park also extends to a sandy beach, where vacationers sun on the golden sand and frolic in the refreshing waves.

However, nowhere on the island is better to experience the majestic power of the sea than Thunder Hole, a rocky ocean inlet where powerful waves awe bystanders as they explode through a small opening in the rock. The spray shoots up like a volcanic eruption, and as the air is forced out from the cleft, it creates a shockingly resounding boom just like thunder.

Hold onto your hats though; this tempestuous natural wonder has caught admirers tragically unaware in the past. Tropical storms or hurricanes — even when quite a distance away — can cause unexpectedly large rogue waves, so it is always important to heed advisories from the National Park Service when visiting Thunder Hole. When the weather is favorable, however, there is a railed landing where visitors can view this marvel up close.