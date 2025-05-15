One Of The Most Popular Spots In Maine's Acadia National Park Is A Rocky Ocean Inlet With Thundering Waves
If you're looking for a place in Maine to revel in the great outdoors, then look no further than Acadia National Park. Scenic drives through lush, evergreen-filled forests, hikes across gently sloping mountain trails, and leisurely walks past moss-covered groves are some excursions that make this 47,000-acre national park truly special. Over 20 lakes and ponds glisten in the park's valleys, and the postcard-worthy scenery at this unique national park also extends to a sandy beach, where vacationers sun on the golden sand and frolic in the refreshing waves.
However, nowhere on the island is better to experience the majestic power of the sea than Thunder Hole, a rocky ocean inlet where powerful waves awe bystanders as they explode through a small opening in the rock. The spray shoots up like a volcanic eruption, and as the air is forced out from the cleft, it creates a shockingly resounding boom just like thunder.
Hold onto your hats though; this tempestuous natural wonder has caught admirers tragically unaware in the past. Tropical storms or hurricanes — even when quite a distance away — can cause unexpectedly large rogue waves, so it is always important to heed advisories from the National Park Service when visiting Thunder Hole. When the weather is favorable, however, there is a railed landing where visitors can view this marvel up close.
Getting to Thunder Hole and the best times to go
Thunder Hole is on the eastern side of the park along Park Loop Road, Acadia's main drag that circles the park. You can also hop on the #4 Loop Road shuttle bus, which runs every 30 minutes from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. during peak season. Thunder Hole is the stop between Sand Beach and Otter Cliff, and as you approach you'll see the staircase that's built into the rocky outcropping. You'll have front-row seats to the exciting show there, but make sure you are wearing comfortable shoes with a grip, and stay behind the railing, just in case.
Go in the early morning or in the fall if you want to avoid Acadia National Park crowds, but otherwise join the fray at the exciting site. People flock there during high tide, as that is when the waves are the strongest and you have the greatest chance of hearing the signature boom that Thunder Hole is known for. That is, if you can hear it over the crowds' "oohing," and "aahing." Be careful about standing at the railing's edge, though, as it's quite possible to get soaking wet there. If you don't want to be dripping after your visit, stand farther away, or prepare to scurry away before the waves careen over the barrier.
Walk across the street to Thunder Hole's gift shop to buy some souvenirs after your face-off with the sea. It sells refreshing drinks and regionally made snacks, like wild blueberry jam and popover mix. It even sells popover pans, so you can make this delectable Maine pastry properly when you get home. You'll also find a range of apparel there, some kitchenware, and other wholesome finds like swatches and canvas totes.
Check out the other seaside attractions at Acadia National Park
For additional oceanside adventures, take the Ocean Path from Thunder Hole to Otter Cliff. The short, 0.7-mile walk skirts the park's pretty shoreline, off which side trails lead to breathtaking ocean views. The most stunning of these vistas is at Otter Cliff, one of the best places to view the Atlantic Ocean. It's fun to stand triumphant at its crest and pretend to be an explorer who is longing for distant shores. Or, descend the stone steps that lead to the water's edge. Sea views at Otter Cliff are recognizable by the Spindle, a tiny swath of floating rock that has incapacitated entire ships and is now marked by a bell buoy.
From Otter Cliff, you can take the shuttle bus to Sand Beach, Acadia National Park's only sandy beach. The 290-yard beach is a gorgeous expanse of golden sand surrounded by evergreens on all sides. Sunbathers lounge on the sand in the summer, and clear blue waves entice swimmers into its bracing depths that seldom rise above 55 degrees Fahrenheit. The beach is assigned a lifeguard from Memorial Day until Labor Day, and you'll also find changing rooms and restrooms next to the parking area.
There are a variety of tours that help you to explore Acadia National Park. Popular options include full-day ones via a bus that drops you off at hiking destinations, and even unique, self-guided tours that take you to hidden gems, with the help of GPS audio. Acadia National Park is about 3 hours northeast of Portland, Maine, or if you're coming from the lesser-known city of Bangor, it's only an hour away.