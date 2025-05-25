One Of The Most Popular Antarctic Cruise Stops Is A Truly One-Of-A-Kind Volcano Island With Black Sand Beaches

Deception Island was aptly named; though it's just ten miles in diameter, it hides many secrets, and its appearance is certainly deceiving. From afar, it looks like any other island in the South Shetland chain, which lies north of the Antarctic Peninsula. But upon closer inspection, you see that it's actually horseshoe-shaped, with its narrow, half-mile-wide entrance (known as Neptune's Bellows) almost entirely hidden unless you're facing it. The natural harbor within, Port Foster, is enclosed by rocky walls and provides a safe haven for the many boats that moor here. But even this apparent safety is also deceiving — a flooded caldera, formed 10,000 years ago by a violent eruption, Port Foster is currently classified as a "restless caldera with a significant volcano risk."

This one-of-a-kind island, a popular cruise stop, is located around 65 miles from the mainland of Antarctica, one of the world's most expensive travel destinations. But beyond its status as one of just two active volcanoes on the White Continent, what makes it particularly special is that it's the only place on Earth where you can sail into the middle of a submerged caldera. It's a place of harsh but stunning beauty — ash-covered glaciers stretch across the land, and teal-colored crater lakes provide a striking contrast to the black sand beaches.

The island also serves as a breeding ground for chinstrap penguins, characterized by the narrow black band under their chin. The world's largest colony can be found on Baily Head, a hilly, snow-free promontory on the island's southwest edge. Between 50,000 toand100,000 breeding pairs of these helmeted creatures, along with other species of seabirds and seals, populate this rugged habitat. And although there are no human residents, the island has its fair share of ghost inhabitants — depending on what you believe.