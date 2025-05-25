Hidden In Bali's Highlands Is A Trail That Leads To The Most Dramatic Scenery On The Whole Island
It's safe to say that visitors to Bali pretty much expect to have their breath taken away on a daily basis. Frequently ranked as one of the most scenic destinations on Earth, just about everything in Bali inspires jaw-dropping awe. From its formidable temples to its dense jungles, its pristine beaches to its imposing mountains, and its lush rural villages to its bustling market centers, every corner in Bali is seemingly a postcard image waiting to happen. One such Bali excursion that precisely fits the bill for guaranteed jaw dropping views while somehow still flying under the radar is the Trunyan Hill Trail.
Because Bali is such a popular tourist spot, one hack to make sure you have the best trip possible is to avoid certain destinations, no matter how iconic, that are total tourist traps. (Looking at you, Gates of Heaven.) Instead, while hitting some of the super popular spots is a must, you can pick and choose the ones that are most important to you and then enhance your trip immeasurably by adding a hidden gem or under-the-radar spot, such as Trunyan Hill, to your agenda. Trunyan Hill is a challenging trail that requires endurance. Depending on your agility, and whether you choose to do it solo or with a reputable tour company, the hike can range from three hours and 45 minutes to six hours, including time at the summit for relaxing and photo-taking.
Why Trunyan Hill should be on your must-do list for Bali
For those inclined to hike, the best trails on Earth are the kind that reward you with scenery throughout — not just at the apex — and Trunyan Hill delivers that in spades. Beginning in Trunyan Village, not far from the Pancering Jagat Temple, the majority of the trail ascends up the spine of the hill, dazzling you with some of Bali's most dramatic scenery. Think ancient mountains with the kind of vivid, green velvet folds that might remind one of films like "Jurassic Park." You'll witness a mirrored, volcanic lake reflecting the area's most staggering peaks and cliffs, and 360 degrees of iconic Balinese landscapes everywhere you look.
Nearby Mount Batur is a popular hike for tourists, but on Trunyan Hill, Mount Batur is part of the view. It's like opting for Top of the Rock in New York for the city's most expansive views — it's not the Empire State Building, but now you've got the Empire State Building in the picture. The same rings true for trekking Trunyan Hill rather than its more popular, and more crowded, sibling. The famed Mount Batur is part of what you'll get to see on your journey. There are occasional ropes to grab onto for steeper parts of the climb, and previous hikers have mentioned the need for bug spray.
How to get to Trunyan Hill and what you need to know for your trek
Trunyan Hill is located on the eastern shore of Lake Batur in Northeast Bali's Kintamani region. It is about a two-and-a-half to three-hour drive from major coastal tourist hubs in Bali such as Canggu, Kuta, and Seminyak. If you're staying more centrally in Ubud, the drive is closer to 90 minutes. The Trunyan Hill trailhead starts in Trunyan Village. While you can access the trail independently, many reviews report confusion about having to pay a fee to access the trail, so it is recommended to do it with a guide. My Bali Trips offers guided tours that include hotel pickup and reaching the summit at sunrise for the best views. Many of these tours also include options for hot springs visits and a Trunyan Village tour following your trek. Prices range from about $65 to $105.
Trekking on Trunyan Hill doesn't require any special equipment, but it is a long hike of about 4 miles over challenging terrain with some potentially slippery spots and 2,500 feet of elevation gain. The best time to try to do the hike, therefore, is during the area's dry season, which is from April to October. Also, make sure to check out the other essential travel hacks for your tropical vacation in Bali when planning your visit, such as what to eat and how to get around.