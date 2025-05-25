Hidden In Bali's Highlands Is A Trail That Leads To The Most Dramatic Scenery On The Whole Island

It's safe to say that visitors to Bali pretty much expect to have their breath taken away on a daily basis. Frequently ranked as one of the most scenic destinations on Earth, just about everything in Bali inspires jaw-dropping awe. From its formidable temples to its dense jungles, its pristine beaches to its imposing mountains, and its lush rural villages to its bustling market centers, every corner in Bali is seemingly a postcard image waiting to happen. One such Bali excursion that precisely fits the bill for guaranteed jaw dropping views while somehow still flying under the radar is the Trunyan Hill Trail.

Because Bali is such a popular tourist spot, one hack to make sure you have the best trip possible is to avoid certain destinations, no matter how iconic, that are total tourist traps. (Looking at you, Gates of Heaven.) Instead, while hitting some of the super popular spots is a must, you can pick and choose the ones that are most important to you and then enhance your trip immeasurably by adding a hidden gem or under-the-radar spot, such as Trunyan Hill, to your agenda. Trunyan Hill is a challenging trail that requires endurance. Depending on your agility, and whether you choose to do it solo or with a reputable tour company, the hike can range from three hours and 45 minutes to six hours, including time at the summit for relaxing and photo-taking.