Florida's Secluded Group Of Islands In The Keys Boasts Caribbean-Like Waters And White Sandbars

If you're craving a bit of comfort after your off-the-grid day of adventure, the region is full of unique places to stay — because the Mud Keys don't offer accommodations. If you're after something exclusive, chic, and truly one-of-a-kind, you can't go wrong with the Florida Keys' first floating bungalow resort off the coast of Key Largo. Want a little more luxury but at a bit less cost? Isla Bella Beach Resort half-way between Key Largo and Key West brings you suites with floor-to-ceiling views and a mile of waterfront bliss.

Getting to Mud Keys takes a little planning, but it's absolutely doable. The most convenient option is to fly into Key West International Airport, which lands you right on the southernmost island in the Florida Keys. It's perfect if you want to skip the long drive and stay close to the action. Flying into Miami International is another route, but be aware that Key Largo is about an hour and a half away, and it's roughly four hours from the airport to drive to Key West along the iconic Overseas Highway. It may be a long haul, but this highway is the Keys' longest scenic bridge, offering miles of stunning emerald water views.

With Key West as your starting point, there are a couple of considerations when planning your trip to Mud Keys. Reaching this series of islands isn't exactly a breeze — but that's what makes this secluded spot so special. The winding channels through the mangroves are shallow in places and easy to misread, so first-timers are better off letting a seasoned local captain take the helm. There are plenty of guided tours available, or you can charter a private boat. Kayaking is even an option for the experienced and adventurous boater. However you get there, once you're out there, it's all calm waters and island magic.