The 'Birthplace Of The Oil Industry' Is A Pennsylvania City Blending Historic Train Rides And River Charm

The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania sits at the heart of some of America's most important achievements. The Keystone State is not only the birthplace of the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution (one of the 14 spots you can't skip on a trip to Philadelphia), but it also drove American industry forward nearly a century later. In 1859, black gold spouted from Edwin L. Drake's first oil well at Oil Creek in Western Pennsylvania, kickstarting an oil boom and fueling a new industry. The site of Drake's first oil well, just outside of Titusville, Pennsylvania, became the "birthplace of the oil industry" and began drawing in investors and speculators who sought their fortunes in the boom-and-bust oil industry. Moreover, it laid the groundwork for J.D. Rockefeller to establish Standard Oil in 1870 and to become the country's first billionaire.

Despite its industrial heritage, the city of Titusville, Pennsylvania, is charming and quaint; the town's wide streets remain lined with Victorian houses in the popular architectural styles from the mid-19th century as well as some of the region's finest buildings of its era. In the past, opera houses stood as symbols of opulence and wealth while two rail lines connected the city to major metro regions. More recently, a portion of the city was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

Even though Titusville was largely at the center of American industry, it rests in a quiet corner of northwestern Pennsylvania. No major interstate highways run through the city, though Pennsylvania Routes 8, 89, and 27 all meet in Titusville. From Pittsburgh, the nearest city with a major airport, it's just under a 2-hour journey north by car.