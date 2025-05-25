Tucked In The Heart Of Minnesota's Lake Country Is A Thrilling Retreat With Golf, Go-Karts, And Pontoons

Buried in the heart of Minnesota, surrounded by more lakes than you can count, is the charming city of Brainerd. Home to a population of 14,000, the small city is a popular tourist destination in the summer, as it provides quick access to a bounty of outdoor amenities. Whether it's hiking and biking, boating or golfing, Brainerd has a little bit of everything.

Brainerd sits along the Mississippi River, north of which you'll find an overwhelming abundance of lakes. The city and the nearby landscape are home to nearly 500 lakes and miles of riverfront, giving you plenty of opportunities to get out on the water and enjoy the soothing Minnesota wilderness. There's also plenty to do right in town — including taking a stroll through its colorful downtown district or unwinding at the green space near the river at Lyman P. White Park. Whatever you're seeking out of your vacation, Brainerd has you covered.

Best of all, Brainerd is an easy two-hour drive from Minneapolis. Be sure to swing by the Mississippi River's cozy Nicollet Island on your way up to Brainerd, as it's home to a serene park and some striking Victorian houses. One route north also passes by Mille Lacs Kathio State Park. Featuring hiking, cross-country skiing, swimming, and campgrounds, it makes for a fun pitstop on your way into Brainerd.