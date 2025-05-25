Tucked In The Heart Of Minnesota's Lake Country Is A Thrilling Retreat With Golf, Go-Karts, And Pontoons
Buried in the heart of Minnesota, surrounded by more lakes than you can count, is the charming city of Brainerd. Home to a population of 14,000, the small city is a popular tourist destination in the summer, as it provides quick access to a bounty of outdoor amenities. Whether it's hiking and biking, boating or golfing, Brainerd has a little bit of everything.
Brainerd sits along the Mississippi River, north of which you'll find an overwhelming abundance of lakes. The city and the nearby landscape are home to nearly 500 lakes and miles of riverfront, giving you plenty of opportunities to get out on the water and enjoy the soothing Minnesota wilderness. There's also plenty to do right in town — including taking a stroll through its colorful downtown district or unwinding at the green space near the river at Lyman P. White Park. Whatever you're seeking out of your vacation, Brainerd has you covered.
Best of all, Brainerd is an easy two-hour drive from Minneapolis. Be sure to swing by the Mississippi River's cozy Nicollet Island on your way up to Brainerd, as it's home to a serene park and some striking Victorian houses. One route north also passes by Mille Lacs Kathio State Park. Featuring hiking, cross-country skiing, swimming, and campgrounds, it makes for a fun pitstop on your way into Brainerd.
Golfing, go-karts, and the best things to do in Brainerd, MN
Unless you plan on staying in Brainerd for weeks, don't expect to see all its best amenities. There's an overwhelming number of activities to enjoy, meaning you'll want to check out everything it offers before nailing down your itinerary. But if you're traveling with kids, consider spending a bit of time go-karting. Two great options are Pirate's Cove Adventure Golf and Northland Kart Kountry. Both have earned incredible reviews from visitors, and since they're just minutes away from each other, you can visit both for an adrenaline-filled afternoon.
Golfing is another excellent way to spend your time in the Lakes Area. Madden's on Gull Lake is a resort that's home to several iconic courses, including The Classic at Madden's — which is consistently ranked as one of the top public courses by Golf Digest. To make your stay a bit easier to plan, consider booking a vacation package with the resort. These offer everything from daily breakfast and tee times to spa experiences and access to tennis courts. Much like the best resorts for a quick golf getaway, you'll find upscale accommodations and decadent food options while staying at Madden's.
Want to indulge in the area's many lakes? Grab a pontoon rental at one of the countless rental companies. There are dozens of reliable options, but Sportland Rentals is one of the best. Along with a variety of available watercraft, they offer delivery services so you don't have to worry about towing. Other popular ways to spend time in Brainerd include hiking the Paul Bunyan State Trail, relaxing at the Northland Arboretum, or checking out one of the many events at the Brainerd International Raceway.
The best hotels and restaurants in Brainerd, MN
While you can visit Brainerd during any season, most visitors enjoy coming here in the summer. This is when you can make the most of its many lakes and outdoor amenities, though winter visitors might be more peaceful and open up activities like skiing and snowshoeing. Just be prepared for frigid temperatures, as it can dip below zero during the coldest months.
As for hotels, you'll have plenty of options. Madden's is one of the most premium choices, though you can also check out The Lodge at Brainerd Lakes — with over 1,200 Google Reviews, it has an impressive four stars. Along with a unique lodge-inspired atmosphere and well-appointed rooms, it's home to an impressive pool and waterpark. It's not as sprawling as the water park capital of the world (which is found in a neighboring state), but it's a great perk if you're traveling with kids.
When you're ready for a bite to eat, head over to The Local 218. The rustic chic bistro serves burgers, steaks, and salads in a cozy environment. There's also a nice list of craft beer and premium cocktails. Burritos California is a great alternative, with the no-frills diner serving delicious Mexican food at a reasonable price.