Smack Dab In The Heart Of Paris Is A Wildly Charming Island Brimming With Shops, Monuments, And Treats

In search of your next island getaway? Forget snorkeling spots in Maui or romantic destinations in Fiji. Instead, hop on a plane and head straight to Paris! That's right — one of the City of Love's most enchanting neighborhoods offers an idyllic escape from the urban racket and is situated on one of the two natural oases carved out by the River Seine. You may have heard of the more famous twin, the grand Île de la Cité, home to the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral. But the smaller Île Saint-Louis, found just a stone's throw upriver, hides enough majestic architecture, tasty eating spots, and centuries of history to warrant a little more exploration.

Connected to both banks of Paris and the Île de la Cité by a handful of bridges, the Île Saint-Louis is easily navigable by foot. Packed with cute cafés, trendy boutiques, and historic landmarks, the area feels like a quaint Parisian village where locals leisurely stroll the riverbanks, in no hurry to be anywhere. If you notice a crowd lining up along the street, then you've found Berthillon, the acclaimed tearoom on the island's main thoroughfare. Famous for rich sorbets and creamy desserts made from only the freshest ingredients, it's worth standing in line to enjoy these sweet treats from the salon's elegant paneled interiors.

Centuries ago, the island was but a humble grazing pasture for cattle before being developed into a residential quarter during the 1600s. Famed architect Louis Le Vau (who worked on Versailles) was hired to build fashionable townhouses throughout the streets, many of which still stand today. Amble around to admire the elegant stone façades before heading to the shops for unique souvenirs like vintage lithographs and handcrafted puppets, then stop at a corner bistro to enjoy a scrumptious Parisian meal.