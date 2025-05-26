Smack Dab In The Heart Of Paris Is A Wildly Charming Island Brimming With Shops, Monuments, And Treats
In search of your next island getaway? Forget snorkeling spots in Maui or romantic destinations in Fiji. Instead, hop on a plane and head straight to Paris! That's right — one of the City of Love's most enchanting neighborhoods offers an idyllic escape from the urban racket and is situated on one of the two natural oases carved out by the River Seine. You may have heard of the more famous twin, the grand Île de la Cité, home to the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral. But the smaller Île Saint-Louis, found just a stone's throw upriver, hides enough majestic architecture, tasty eating spots, and centuries of history to warrant a little more exploration.
Connected to both banks of Paris and the Île de la Cité by a handful of bridges, the Île Saint-Louis is easily navigable by foot. Packed with cute cafés, trendy boutiques, and historic landmarks, the area feels like a quaint Parisian village where locals leisurely stroll the riverbanks, in no hurry to be anywhere. If you notice a crowd lining up along the street, then you've found Berthillon, the acclaimed tearoom on the island's main thoroughfare. Famous for rich sorbets and creamy desserts made from only the freshest ingredients, it's worth standing in line to enjoy these sweet treats from the salon's elegant paneled interiors.
Centuries ago, the island was but a humble grazing pasture for cattle before being developed into a residential quarter during the 1600s. Famed architect Louis Le Vau (who worked on Versailles) was hired to build fashionable townhouses throughout the streets, many of which still stand today. Amble around to admire the elegant stone façades before heading to the shops for unique souvenirs like vintage lithographs and handcrafted puppets, then stop at a corner bistro to enjoy a scrumptious Parisian meal.
Historic landmarks and other attractions on the Île Saint-Louis
Not to be missed is the Hôtel Lambert, one of Louis Le Vau's stunning "hôtel particuliers," or private mansions, built in the 1640s. Though entry isn't permitted, it's worth visiting to view the exterior architecture and unique rotunda, especially if you're strolling along the Seine. Next is the Hôtel de Lauzun, also built in the 1600s, which was once the home of literary greats like Charles Baudelaire and Alexandre Dumas. Visitors are allowed to enter by appointment for a tour that will take you through the wonderfully preserved Baroque salons and apartments, each overflowing with gilded décor, ceiling frescoes, and impressive displays of artwork. The mansion's music room is particularly breathtaking, boasting a dazzling frieze adorned with cherubs, ornately carved stucco on the walls, and mesmerizing paintings.
Back on the island's main street, head to the Church of Saint-Louis en Île and its iconic domed bell tower. Another of Le Vau's creations, the church was completed in the 18th century and is dominated by soaring arches, intricately decorated columns, and glittering gold detailing. Enjoy the peaceful atmosphere, then take a peek at some of the church's gorgeous Renaissance paintings and marble statuary displayed in the smaller chapels along the side aisles. Free guided tours of the church are offered in English on a chosen Sunday of each month, with the schedule available online.
For a panoramic view of Notre Dame Cathedral, head to the Pont Saint-Louis, a pedestrians-only bridge connecting the Île Saint-Louis with the Île de la Cité. From here, you'll also see the façade of the City Hall as well as the iconic cupola of the Pantheon. Take a break to enjoy the street performers who frequent the bridge before deciding on somewhere to eat.
Where to eat and places to stay on the Île Saint-Louis
Dine in style amongst the locals at some of the island's favorite cafés and restaurants. Le Flore en l'Île is a delightful corner bistro where you can savor authentic French cuisine with a view of Notre Dame, topped with a scoop of Berthillon ice cream for dessert. Delicious mains include duck leg confit and smoked salmon salad, or you could try their Burgundy snails and duck foie gras. Another great option is Aux Anysetiers du Roy, one of the oldest restaurants in Paris that dates to the 17th century. Try their boeuf bourguignon or chicken fricassée surrounded by medieval wall frescoes and other vintage décor for a truly atmospheric meal. End the night with a glass of their house wine or a cozy cup of hot chocolate.
Of course, a visit to Paris wouldn't be complete without a proper place to stay. To really feel like royalty, book a night at the Hotel du Jeu de Paume, located within a courtyard that once formed part of a royal tennis court built in the 1600s by King Louis XIII. Stone columns and 300-year-old exposed beams decorate the premises, taking you on a journey through time. A family-run business, guest rooms range from double superiors to junior suites, all elegantly furnished for a luxurious stay.
Another option, the regal Hôtel Saint-Louis en l'Île, is located just a short walk from the Pont Saint-Louis. Recently renovated, the guest rooms are beautifully appointed in a fusion of modern style and classical elements, including exposed beams and parquet floors. Paris may be known as the "world's unfriendliest city," but a stay on this spellbinding island might change your mind.