'The World's Unfriendliest City' Is A Wildly Popular European Destination Known For Beauty And Romanticism

Striped shirts, tilted berets, and a baguette peeking out from a paper bag all make up the caricature we all know as Paris. But beneath the dreamy corner bistros and cobblestone boulevards along the Eiffel Tower is an ugly truth. According to Rough Guides (via MSN), Paris falls in the top five of the world's most unfriendly cities, as its locals have a reputation for generally being discourteous to tourists. To hammer the point home, a French travel blogger aptly named Pierre Baguette definitively wrote, "Parisians are the worst people in the world."

So is Paris really that unfriendly? It seems some visitors plan trips all the way to Paris just so they can escape from it, opting to take a jaunt on a scenic train whisking them away from the city instead. Not to mention it can be a hub of petty crimes and dangerous activity you probably want to avoid while on a trip.

Despite the behavior of its residents, Paris does have its charms. In 2023, according to Visual Capitalist, tourist numbers reached 15 million, making it one of the world's most frequently visited cities — and for good reason. Many of its biggest attractions are even more impressive in person, the stunning architecture is hundreds of years old, and the Louvre Museum displays some of the most famous artistic masterpieces in the world. In actuality, while Paris may host some unwelcoming residents, it's a city with a long and rich history well worth exploring.