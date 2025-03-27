'The World's Unfriendliest City' Is A Wildly Popular European Destination Known For Beauty And Romanticism
Striped shirts, tilted berets, and a baguette peeking out from a paper bag all make up the caricature we all know as Paris. But beneath the dreamy corner bistros and cobblestone boulevards along the Eiffel Tower is an ugly truth. According to Rough Guides (via MSN), Paris falls in the top five of the world's most unfriendly cities, as its locals have a reputation for generally being discourteous to tourists. To hammer the point home, a French travel blogger aptly named Pierre Baguette definitively wrote, "Parisians are the worst people in the world."
So is Paris really that unfriendly? It seems some visitors plan trips all the way to Paris just so they can escape from it, opting to take a jaunt on a scenic train whisking them away from the city instead. Not to mention it can be a hub of petty crimes and dangerous activity you probably want to avoid while on a trip.
Despite the behavior of its residents, Paris does have its charms. In 2023, according to Visual Capitalist, tourist numbers reached 15 million, making it one of the world's most frequently visited cities — and for good reason. Many of its biggest attractions are even more impressive in person, the stunning architecture is hundreds of years old, and the Louvre Museum displays some of the most famous artistic masterpieces in the world. In actuality, while Paris may host some unwelcoming residents, it's a city with a long and rich history well worth exploring.
Why Paris is actually a great city despite the bad rep
Perhaps the idea of unfriendly Parisians has been perpetuated by outdated information. Readers at The Guardian stated that in recent years the atmosphere of Paris has changed, with the new generation of residents being more welcoming to non-French speaking visitors and overall much friendlier. Depending on who you ask, that's not a new change, either. A reviewer on Tripadvisor commented, "Parisians are actually among the nicest people of Europe" ... and that was posted 20 years ago!
Of course, there may still be grumpy locals every now and then, but that's true of every buzzing tourist destination. For example, local Manhattanites have constantly been perceived as rude and unaccommodating to visitors from out of town, with professor E.J. White writing in Lit Hub that many think the distinct New York accent is "aggressive." But despite New York's reputation for bad manners, millions visit the Big Apple each year.
If you encounter bad attitudes toward tourists in Paris, venture beyond the cliché landmarks. Away from the Eiffel Tower and the Arc de Triomphe, you're more likely to see Paris' stunning hidden gems, lush public parks to take in the fresh air, and kind locals ready to point you in the right direction.
Hidden gems you should visit while in Paris
One attraction off the beaten path is the Jacquemart-André Museum, at one time the private mansion of an aristocratic couple on the Boulevard Haussmann. It houses an incredible collection of paintings from the Italian Renaissance along with marble sculptures, antique furniture, and a wall-to-wall fresco transported directly from an Italian villa. As the museum has fewer crowds than the Louvre, you'll be able to enjoy this elegant collection in peace with plenty of space for close-up photos and selfies.
If you're looking for something that still touches on the iconic sights of Paris, why not visit the Hôtel de la Marine? This gorgeous museum sits on the edge of the Place de la Concorde and offers an immersive audio guide tour in nine languages including English. From the colonnaded loggia, you can see the Eiffel Tower rising over the city. The gilded ballroom is one of the museum's highlights, and it often hosts unique events like historical costume dances. The plaza outside is a great destination in its own right, too. Built in 1748, it's a wonderfully preserved example of 18th-century French architecture and design.
For those fancying a stroll in a Parisian garden, the Jardin des Plantes has something for everyone. At this 400-year-old park, you'll find spacious promenades bordered by blooming flowers and historic trees, plus a fantastic rose garden, all free to enter. There are also several fascinating anthropological galleries you can visit for a small fee, like the Gallery of Evolution and the Gallery of Paleontology and Comparative Anatomy. With these breathtaking sights at your fingertips, don't let the chance of bumping into an unfriendly Parisian deter you from visiting this infinitely charming and romantic European destination.