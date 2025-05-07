One Of Maui's Best Snorkeling Spots Boasts Crystal-Clear Water And Diverse Hawaiian Sea Creatures

Coral Gardens, located near the town of Lahaina, is where you'll find one of the best luaus in Maui, but the only way to get there is by boat. You might be able to spot the site, just look for boats and snorkelers, which is located just offshore from the Pali Highway Mountain Pass before you reach Olowalu, but you will have to book a tour or hire a boat if you want to snorkel there.

You can book a snorkel tour with companies like Four Winds, which has been in business for over 40 years and is highly rated by Google reviewers, one of whom wrote, "We had a great experience on the Four Winds II for their afternoon snorkeling tour to Coral Gardens. We chose to take this tour with Four Winds II because it was sited (sic) as good for the whole family and for beginners, and both proved true!"

Tours depart from Ma'alea Bay, which is technically located on the opposite side of the island if you're flying into Maui Airport, but is fortunately only a 20-minute drive away. If you don't have a rental car, you can also make the trip using public transport, which will take about an hour.