One Of Maui's Best Snorkeling Spots Boasts Crystal-Clear Water And Diverse Hawaiian Sea Creatures
Snorkeling is one of the best things to do on a vacation in Maui. While the Hawaiian islands are beautiful with lush green mountains and white sand beaches, you'll miss half the natural beauty if you don't take a look below the water. If you haven't tried snorkeling before, don't worry. After you take the time to get used to the feel of the mask and breathing from a tube, you'll be hooked as soon as you spot a tropical fish swimming through the corals, an octopus peaking out behind a rock, or the most famous resident of this beloved snorkeling spot: the green sea turtle.
When in Maui, you'll have your pick of fantastic snorkeling destinations, but if you're looking for one of the best, look no further than Coral Gardens. With a name like that, you can expect to see a lot of thriving coral in this secluded bay near the West Maui Mountains. Here's everything you need to know when planning a day out snorkeling at Coral Gardens.
What you will see while snorkeling at Coral Gardens
Maui's coast is renowned for its incredibly clear waters, particularly when visiting the secluded cove of Keawakapu. However, Coral Gardens is distinguished as the best place to spot green sea turtles, also known as "honu" in native Hawaiian. The nearby mountains create a natural barrier that protects the bay from the fierce trade winds, providing ideal conditions for marine life and human visitors to enjoy the crystal-clear waters, which boast visibility reaching up to 40 feet. In addition to the gentle hard-shelled reptiles, you will see a wide variety of tropical fish, such as triggerfish, angelfish, parrotfish, and butterflyfish. You may even get a visit from a Hawaiian monk seal or two.
If you really want a good story to take home, familiarize yourself with the Hawaii state fish, which can be found in any of the islands' reefs. Not only will you need to know what it looks like (a white, black, and yellow fish with neon blue stripes), but you should also practice pronouncing, or rather, reciting, its tongue-twisting name: the one and only humuhumunukunukuapua'a.
How to get to Coral Gardens in Maui
Coral Gardens, located near the town of Lahaina, is where you'll find one of the best luaus in Maui, but the only way to get there is by boat. You might be able to spot the site, just look for boats and snorkelers, which is located just offshore from the Pali Highway Mountain Pass before you reach Olowalu, but you will have to book a tour or hire a boat if you want to snorkel there.
You can book a snorkel tour with companies like Four Winds, which has been in business for over 40 years and is highly rated by Google reviewers, one of whom wrote, "We had a great experience on the Four Winds II for their afternoon snorkeling tour to Coral Gardens. We chose to take this tour with Four Winds II because it was sited (sic) as good for the whole family and for beginners, and both proved true!"
Tours depart from Ma'alea Bay, which is technically located on the opposite side of the island if you're flying into Maui Airport, but is fortunately only a 20-minute drive away. If you don't have a rental car, you can also make the trip using public transport, which will take about an hour.