Swap The Crowded Cities Of The California Coast For This Beachside Enclave With Seaside Paths And Shops

"California dreaming" is not just a nostalgic refrain but a living, breathing experience. After all, with its sun-kissed shores, thriving surf culture, and mesmerizing bioluminescent waves that light up the beaches during spring and fall, the "Golden State" remains a beacon of creativity, inspiration, and overall good vibes. However, as tourism skyrockets in the state and popular hotspots are weathering the tide of urbanization, it's becoming harder to find places that still retain that authentic, tranquil allure. Enter Summerland, a name that is a promise in itself — or, for the most nostalgic Millennials, the title of an iconic early 2000s TV series. Summerland is a 1,200-inhabitant beachside town surrounded by the untouched wilderness of Santa Barbara County. And there's the kicker: This seaside gem is not too far from the action.

Conveniently located along a scenic route that stretches from San Diego to Sonoma, Summerland is less than a 10-minute drive south of Montecito, one of the most incredible California spots that you need to visit in your lifetime, according to locals, and about a two-hour drive from the heart of Los Angeles. If you are craving pristine beaches, long walks in the wilderness, and a taste of simple, laid-back coastal life — or are just looking to level up your surf game — this is the kind of place that deserves a top spot on your getaway wishlist!