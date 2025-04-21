Stretching Between San Diego And Sonoma, This Scenic Trail Is A Road Trip Through California History

Highway 101 is a famed stretch of roadway, known as California's striking coastal road trip route through the state's best beaches and quaint cities. And though it's immortalized in today's zeitgeist by viral Instagram shots and a lyric in Phantom Planet's song "California," the highway has a much longer legacy than you may realize. In fact, it's part of a famous trail that connects some of California's most remarkable monuments. California's Historic Missions Trail follows the El Camino Real, the former road which connected 21 Spanish colonial missions that were constructed between the mid-18th century to the early 19th century. Today's Highway 101 closely follows the trail, marked by historic bells all along the way.

The nearly 800-mile Missions Trail runs alongside stretches of Interstate 5, Highway 82, Highway 37, and, of course, Highway 101. Volunteers working with the trail are trying to re-establish the historic walking path to make hiking from mission to mission a reality, much like it originally was in the 19th century. While the hiking trail is still a ways off from coming to fruition, driving the modern version of the trail via the aforementioned highways is currently the most viable way of seeing the missions. From San Diego, home to stunning beaches, to Sonoma, a top California wine region, a number of towns on this north-south stretch of the state boast a historic mission. Several of the original 21 missions still stand, and they are visitable as museums and/or operated as Catholic parishes to this day. Others are in ruins, lost to neglect, weather, or the environment. Most, however, mark how Indigenous settlement, Spanish colonialism, and American exploration intersected at these historical centers of religion, commerce, and politics.