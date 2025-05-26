One Of America's Quietest Destinations Is An Idyllic West Virginia Mountain Village That Attracts Scientists

Visiting West Virginia, you'll be no stranger to quiet mountain towns and rejuvenatingly peaceful scenery. Tucked in a valley, surrounded by mountains, is an almost silent place, at least in the digital sense. It's not the sort of place you want to go if you need to answer calls and respond to emails right away, but it is a fascinating spot, scientifically speaking. And it's a location surrounded by beautiful mountain scenery: Green Bank.

Just how off-the-grid is it? There's a working pay phone, but no cell phones, no Wi-Fi, no digital cameras, not even a microwave oven. The digital reprieve is thanks to the National Radio Quiet Zone, a 13,000-square-mile area where the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has strict limits on devices that emit electromagnetic interference. The story of why is an interesting one; it has to do with two facilities located there. The first is the Green Bank Observatory, home to several of the nation's largest radio telescopes. The second facility is operated by the Department of Defense and the National Security Agency in Sugar Grove.

Green Bank is worth the visit, whether you're looking to unplug or simply find a quiet mountain retreat. It's located in a peaceful valley about two and a half hours south of youthful and artsy Morgantown. The observatory's Science Center has astronomy exhibits and tours of the facility and telescopes, and the surrounding mountains provide numerous recreational activities available year-round. Just be sure to download the map before you get there, and tell your friends and family that you won't be reachable for a few days — you're going to be incommunicado.