One Of America's Quietest Destinations Is An Idyllic West Virginia Mountain Village That Attracts Scientists
Visiting West Virginia, you'll be no stranger to quiet mountain towns and rejuvenatingly peaceful scenery. Tucked in a valley, surrounded by mountains, is an almost silent place, at least in the digital sense. It's not the sort of place you want to go if you need to answer calls and respond to emails right away, but it is a fascinating spot, scientifically speaking. And it's a location surrounded by beautiful mountain scenery: Green Bank.
Just how off-the-grid is it? There's a working pay phone, but no cell phones, no Wi-Fi, no digital cameras, not even a microwave oven. The digital reprieve is thanks to the National Radio Quiet Zone, a 13,000-square-mile area where the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has strict limits on devices that emit electromagnetic interference. The story of why is an interesting one; it has to do with two facilities located there. The first is the Green Bank Observatory, home to several of the nation's largest radio telescopes. The second facility is operated by the Department of Defense and the National Security Agency in Sugar Grove.
Green Bank is worth the visit, whether you're looking to unplug or simply find a quiet mountain retreat. It's located in a peaceful valley about two and a half hours south of youthful and artsy Morgantown. The observatory's Science Center has astronomy exhibits and tours of the facility and telescopes, and the surrounding mountains provide numerous recreational activities available year-round. Just be sure to download the map before you get there, and tell your friends and family that you won't be reachable for a few days — you're going to be incommunicado.
Radio silence at the Green Bank Observatory
Radio astronomy is one of the most fascinating tools in scientists' quest to learn more about the cosmos. Radio telescopes collect far more data about the universe than visual ones do, and they operate 24 hours a day. The radio quiet area is for the benefit of the seven super-sensitive and super-large telescopes at the Green Bank Observatory, one of the premier radio observatories in the nation. The crown jewel is the Robert C. Byrd Green Bank Telescope, which stands 485 feet tall and has a 328-foot-wide dish.
You can visit the Green Bank Science Center to learn more about its operation and radio astronomy. The center is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., every day except Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and certain holidays, with guided bus tours of the campus departing on even-numbered hours. The Science Center and its exhibits are free, but the bus tour costs $10 per person at the time of this writing. There are also some interesting behind-the-scenes tours, including one about SETI (Search for Extra-terrestrial Intelligence) and the High Tech tour. The observatory hosts a free monthly star party, a family-oriented stargazing session with optical telescopes. Details can be found on the observatory's website.
The radio quiet zone is extensive, but the most severe restrictions are in effect around the observatory. Green Bank itself is a small mountain town with a few shops, art galleries, and diners. But there's plenty to do in the area, like exploring the forests, mountains, and surrounding towns. Helvetia, a charming village known as "Little Switzerland," is nearby. Plus, Green Bank is only 30 minutes away from West Virginia's premier ski town, Snowshoe Mountain. Snowshoe is a popular spot for winter sports as well as summertime mountain biking, horseback riding, hiking, and more.
Finding your quiet place in the Green Bank region
Remoteness is Green Banks' advantage, so it should be no surprise that it's not the most convenient place to get to. With its location on the border with Virginia, the nearest large cities are on the east side of the Blue Ridge. Roanoke is about two and a half hours south, while Charlottesville is about the same distance to the east. Both cities have airports, but with only limited connections. Richmond, which is only an additional hour away, offers more flight options. Green Bank is best included as a stop on a bigger road trip.
While there are plenty of ways to disconnect and get lost in the hills, Green Bank has few accommodations for wary travelers. Airbnb offers rooms at a small bed and breakfast, plus several lovely mountain cabins in the area. If you're looking for a base from which to explore, you might want to look into Snowshoe Mountain, which has several lodges and luxury rentals. For more time in the radio quiet zone, check out the Seneca State Forest, 30 minutes south of town. Camping, cabins, and unique stays in a pioneer cabin or a converted fire town are available.
The mountains and valleys around Green Bank are fit to be explored any time of year, and the observatory is open year-round. However, you'll want to choose your adventure based on the type of outdoor activities you'd like to enjoy. Each season holds a new spectacle, from the wildflowers of spring to the fall colors of autumn. Winter is perfect for skiing or sledding, and summer is the favorite of hikers and mountain bikers.