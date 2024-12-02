On Top Of A Mountain Sits West Virginia's Premier Ski Town And Resort Full Of Mouth-Watering Meals

In a state full of exhilarating outdoor adventures, Snowshoe Mountain stands above the rest — literally. Positioned on the second-highest peak in the state, this all-seasons resort offers outdoor adventure year-round. The action really picks up in early December, though, when skiers flock to the top of Cheat Mountain, streak down Cupp Run, and stop for a hot chocolate in one of the many warm and cozy cafes and restaurants in the Appalachian resort town.

Snowshoe is a unique spot. Most of the best East Coast ski resorts are found way up north in New England or even Canada. Other popular Southeastern mountains in Virginia and North Carolina average between 25 and 50 feet of natural snow each year, but Snowshoe blows those numbers out of the water, averaging over 100 feet of the goods, annually. For anyone who lives south of the Mason-Dixon line and east of the Mississippi River, this resort is the closest spot that gives you a real chance of scoring fresh powder.

To house and feed the scores of snow bunnies and ski bums who flock to the radical slopes at Snowshoe, the resort built Snowshoe Village, a combination retail, restaurant, and accommodation space full of great places to stop for toasty treats, eats, and stores where you can shop for adventure gear. They even found space for a Starbucks on the mountaintop. The thrills of Snowshoe's runs, combined with the great escapes from the chill at The Village, turn this resort town into a real-life winter wonderland.