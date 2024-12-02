On Top Of A Mountain Sits West Virginia's Premier Ski Town And Resort Full Of Mouth-Watering Meals
In a state full of exhilarating outdoor adventures, Snowshoe Mountain stands above the rest — literally. Positioned on the second-highest peak in the state, this all-seasons resort offers outdoor adventure year-round. The action really picks up in early December, though, when skiers flock to the top of Cheat Mountain, streak down Cupp Run, and stop for a hot chocolate in one of the many warm and cozy cafes and restaurants in the Appalachian resort town.
Snowshoe is a unique spot. Most of the best East Coast ski resorts are found way up north in New England or even Canada. Other popular Southeastern mountains in Virginia and North Carolina average between 25 and 50 feet of natural snow each year, but Snowshoe blows those numbers out of the water, averaging over 100 feet of the goods, annually. For anyone who lives south of the Mason-Dixon line and east of the Mississippi River, this resort is the closest spot that gives you a real chance of scoring fresh powder.
To house and feed the scores of snow bunnies and ski bums who flock to the radical slopes at Snowshoe, the resort built Snowshoe Village, a combination retail, restaurant, and accommodation space full of great places to stop for toasty treats, eats, and stores where you can shop for adventure gear. They even found space for a Starbucks on the mountaintop. The thrills of Snowshoe's runs, combined with the great escapes from the chill at The Village, turn this resort town into a real-life winter wonderland.
Enjoy Snowshoe's iconic ski runs
Snowshoe Mountain is a great place to learn how to ski, develop your skills from beginner to intermediate, and challenge yourself to harrowing double-black diamond runs. Between the Snowshoe Basin, Western Territory, and Silver Creek skiing areas, the resort has 270 acres of ski terrain serviced by fourteen lifts, as well as everything you need to get your stoke churned; access both equipment rentals and lessons from the top of the mountain.
Roughly 30% of Snowshoe's ski terrain is made up of beginner (green) slopes that ease you into the pizza and hot-dogging of it all. Once you get your ski legs underneath you, the resort offers tons of blue and black slopes and a healthy smattering of terrain parks. The Mountaineer Terrain Park even features a rope tow, so you can spend the entire afternoon locking down a new trick without having to ski back to base.
The main draw of Snowshoe for experienced skiers are the two Black Diamond runs that make up the Western Territory: Cupp Run and Shay's Revenge. These slopes are the steepest sections of the mountain's skiable terrain. To create Cupp Run, Snowshoe enlisted the help of French Olympic skiing legend Jean-Claude Killy, referred to by local hoteliers as the Michael Jordan of ski racing. Killy delivered an instant classic that speeds you down 1.5 miles of descents with air-raising vertical drops. Cupp Run stood alone until 1997, when the Western territory added Shay's Revenge — an even steeper route that features moguls. Lower Shay's Revenge is the mountain's only Double Black Diamond section that will leave your legs shaking on the ride back up the lift.
There's more to this resort than fresh powder
There's also clam chowder. Alongside the epic ski runs, Snowshoe has developed quality dining, ski-in/ski-out accommodations, and fun for the whole family. You don't even need to be a skier to enjoy the action around here, as Snowshoe has tons of outdoor activities outside the slopes. You can take a break from skiing and check out Snowshoe's snowmobile touring, off-road RZR driving, sport clay shooting, and slip-n-slide at the Coca-Cola Tubing Park.
All this action helps Snowshoe compete with some of the East Coast's most scenic resorts. The heart of it all is at the village, which welcomes you back after a long day of adrenaline with tons of great restaurants. Taste the mountains at Appalachia Kitchen, a James Beard Award semi-finalist that sources its meats locally. Sip craft beers at The Junction Ale House, your mountaintop home for wings, burgers, and fries, alongside West Virginia Craft brews. Take the family toCheat Mountain Pizza, a casual pizza spot with large specialty pies that are great for feeding ski-tired troops and build-your-own options for picky eaters.
After your legs are exhausted and your bellies are full, you won't have to wander far to find a spot to rest your head. The mountain has many accommodation options spread across the village and even towards the Silver Creek area if you want a quieter stay. If you want to be close to the action, stay within the Village Central area. Any housing here will be an easy walk from the slopes and the village's dining options. South Mountain and North Mountain Properties are other great ski-in/ski-out options that give you quick access to the resort's less crowded lifts.