One Of Yosemite's Most Notoriously Difficult Trails Is A Wild Trek Boasting Unbelievable Views Of Half Dome

Yosemite National Park is hallowed ground for adventure lovers. Folks flock here to see some of the most wonderous mountain scenery in California, to hike to the absolute best view in Yosemite from the lookouts of Taft Point, or to attempt the daring ascent of El Capitan, one of the most dangerous climbs in America and perhaps one of the most formidable climbing rocks on the planet. There are a myriad of trekking routes that weave and wind their way through the 1,169-square-mile reserve, with some of the best offering up views of the legendary Half Dome, arguably Yosemite's most shapely peak — and among them is the challenging Snow Creek Trail.

Snow Creek Trail is a path that clocks up a mega 2,700 feet of altitude gain and nearly 10 miles of distance from start to finish. It's listed as strenuous on the official NPS website, and countless reviewers on AllTrails note just how tough the going is, with one past hiker concluding that "this is NOT a hike for the faint of heart. Snow creek from mirror lake is an extrmely [sic] steep climb out of the valley. But the views were second to none. The granite wall from Clouds Rest to [Half Dome] are incredible."

It really is all about the views. As you gain height hiking up the zigzagging path on the northern side of Tenaya Canyon, a whole foray of iconic American peaks will come into view, including the 2,000-foot-high north face of the famous Half Dome, which emerges gradually with every bit of altitude you gain.