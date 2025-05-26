This Under-The-Radar Getaway On California's Coast Offers Beautiful Beaches And Renowned Foodie Gems
If you're on a road trip along California's striking coast in search of great beaches, make sure to stop at Pescadero, a small farming community is about halfway between San Francisco and Santa Cruz. While it could be tempting to just drive on by, you'd be missing out on the area's abundance of incredible natural beauty, stunning ocean views, and yummy food.
If you're driving north from Santa Cruz on Highway 1, one of the clearest signs that you're in the Pescadero area is when you see Año Nuevo State Park. It's a bit further south than some of the other Pescadero beaches, but it's got something special that the other spots don't have: elephant seals. Massive northern elephant seals come to the beaches here by the thousands every year. From December to March, during breeding season, you have to sign up for a guided tour to see them. The rest of the year, you can explore on your own, though you may still need a permit from the visitor center. Along with the elephant seals, the state park is beautiful year-round with a mix of marshland, ocean bluffs, and beaches.
Continuing north on Highway 1, you'll get to Pigeon Point Light Station State Historic Park. The 115-foot-tall lighthouse is perched on a rocky point overlooking the ocean, and from the park grounds, you can sometimes see the spouts of gray whales during their migration along the California coast. It's also got a small beach next to it.
Pescadero has plenty of beaches to explore
California has some truly amazing coastal state parks and beaches, and Pescadero is no exception. Pescadero State Beach is a mile long, sandier to the north and rockier to the south, and it has some nice tide pools to check out at low tide. On the other side of the highway from the beach is Pescadero Marsh Natural Preserve, which has some fun hiking trails and is great for bird watching. It's also got a large sea arch, which makes for some fantastic photos.
A few miles south of Pescadero State Beach is Bean Hollow State Beach. It's actually two beaches — Bean Hollow and Pebble Beach — connected by a trail. Pet owners take note; dogs are allowed on-leash on both these beaches while many others in the area don't allow them.
There are some important things to keep in mind when you're visiting the beaches here. The water off the coast of Pescadero certainly looks pretty, but it is cold. While it's not one of the most dangerous places to swim in the world, when you combine the water temperature and risk of hypothermia with the possibility of rip currents, it's not the ideal swimming destination. It can be chilly, foggy, and windy, even during the height of summer, so make sure to bring layers. Parking at any of the state beaches requires a California state park pass or an $8 entry fee.
Best places to eat in Pescadero and where to stay
Find some fantastic Mexican food at the Pescadero gas station. Yes, the gas station. Mercado & Taqueria de Amigos has made a name for itself as an outstanding (if unassuming) restaurant, perhaps most notably with its shrimp tostada. Make sure to bring cash. Next door is Duarte's Tavern, a family run restaurant since 1894, known for its fresh-caught fish and artichoke soup.
If you're looking for a place to get some picnic supplies for a day at the beach, Arcangeli Grocery Company, aka Norm's Market, is a must visit. The signature bread here is an amazingly tasty artichoke garlic herb, and you can also pick up wine, cheese, specialty sandwiches, and other goodies. For more local flavor, Harley Farms Goat Dairy makes their own cheese from its resident goats, which you can even say hello to when you visit the shop. For more info on the operation, the dairy runs tours of the farm, and that includes the opportunity to meet the baby goats from February to June. General farm tours run from July to October, and private tours are available as well.
While you can make Pescadero a day trip, with all there is to do, you might want to stay awhile. Right in town is Pescadero Creek Inn with a few uniquely decorated rooms and a private cottage. The grounds of the Pigeon Point Lighthouse includes a hostel, which is known for its hot tub that overlooks the ocean, and has a mix of dorm beds and private rooms. Costanoa, near Año Nuevo State Park, offers guests a choice of bungalow style tents, cabins, lodge rooms, or RV camping.