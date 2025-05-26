This Under-The-Radar Getaway On California's Coast Offers Beautiful Beaches And Renowned Foodie Gems

If you're on a road trip along California's striking coast in search of great beaches, make sure to stop at Pescadero, a small farming community is about halfway between San Francisco and Santa Cruz. While it could be tempting to just drive on by, you'd be missing out on the area's abundance of incredible natural beauty, stunning ocean views, and yummy food.

If you're driving north from Santa Cruz on Highway 1, one of the clearest signs that you're in the Pescadero area is when you see Año Nuevo State Park. It's a bit further south than some of the other Pescadero beaches, but it's got something special that the other spots don't have: elephant seals. Massive northern elephant seals come to the beaches here by the thousands every year. From December to March, during breeding season, you have to sign up for a guided tour to see them. The rest of the year, you can explore on your own, though you may still need a permit from the visitor center. Along with the elephant seals, the state park is beautiful year-round with a mix of marshland, ocean bluffs, and beaches.

Continuing north on Highway 1, you'll get to Pigeon Point Light Station State Historic Park. The 115-foot-tall lighthouse is perched on a rocky point overlooking the ocean, and from the park grounds, you can sometimes see the spouts of gray whales during their migration along the California coast. It's also got a small beach next to it.