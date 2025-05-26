This Tennessee Historic Park Is A Unique Day Trip From Memphis With Civil War Significance And Trails

When it comes to parks, many know Tennessee for its portion of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, including a striking Tennessee road with valley views and overlooks of the Smokies. What you might not know about the state is that it's also home to some of the bloodiest Civil War sites, unsettlingly juxtaposed with peaceful natural landscapes. For example, right on the Mississippi River is Tiptonville, a town with historic charm and pretty parks, which is also near the historic site of the 1862 Battle of Island Number Ten, famous as the battle that forced the Confederacy to surrender. In the quiet hills above the Mississippi River, Fort Pillow State Historic Park is a serene swath of green that was once the site of one of the Civil War's most tragic and controversial battles.

Walking through Fort Pillow State Park today, you'll see a few lingering cannons and the preserved remains of the fort's breastwork across its more than 1,600 acres. People can enjoy activities like paddling Fort Pillow Lake, hiking alongside the old fort, or fishing for bass. Turn back the clock to 1864, though, and this fort was far from tranquil. By that time, it was occupied by Union forces. Nearly half of the soldiers were Black, representing the growing role of Black soldiers in the Union Army, in the troop then called the U.S. Colored Artillery. The Confederates attacked the fort, quickly overtaking the Union soldiers and killing them en masse, even after soldiers laid down their arms. Because of the high death toll — and the killing of soldiers despite attempts to surrender — the event became known in the North as the Fort Pillow Massacre.