America's Largest Manmade Crystal Cave Is A Sparkling Sanctuary Underground In Tennessee

Nicknamed the "Home of the Blues," Memphis, Tennessee, is the self-appointed birthplace of rock and roll and a world-renowned destination for music lovers. While it is celebrated as one of America's greatest music cities, Memphis offers more than initially meets the eye. Visitors seeking unique and quirky attractions should explore America's largest man-made crystal cave, located in the city's Memorial Park Cemetery. The Crystal Shrine Grotto, a 60-foot deep art installation, is not a burial site as one might assume but a stunning piece of art commissioned by the cemetery's founder, Elliott Clovis Hinds, in 1925.

Much like Florida's unique underwater cemetery, Memorial Park Cemetery is not ordinary, offering a truly one-of-a-kind experience. Hinds envisioned a space that celebrated life and nature rather than a somber place for mourning. To bring his vision to life, he enlisted the creative input of Mexican artist Dionicio Rodriguez in 1935. Little-known at the time, Rodriguez became celebrated for this "trabajo rústico" (or rustic work) style, using cement to create sculptures that mimicked natural materials.

Together, Hinds and Rodriguez built the cemetery grounds into a collection of whimsical and spiritually inspired artworks that remain iconic nearly 100 years later. The crystal and gemstone-encrusted Crystal Shrine Grotto is perhaps the most celebrated aspect. "This was my favorite stop in Memphis!" shared one TripAdvisor reviewer. "I couldn't believe it was found in the middle of a cemetery. Not only is the pond and rock entry inviting, the cave is so amazing!"