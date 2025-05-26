'The Safest City In America' Is An Affluent Coastal California College Gem With Trendy Dining And Shopping

While "safe city" and "America" don't often go hand-in-hand, one city is doing its best to grant its residents peace of mind and safety: Irvine, California. Located in Orange County south of Santa Ana and within driving distance of coastal cities, such as the walkable Huntington Beach, Irvine is impressively clean, well-designed, full of as much greenery as it is shopping plazas, has a good university in UC Irvine, and feels generally calm. To that last point, from 2005 to 2023 – 18 years — Irvine was the safest city in the United States.

We can look to the FBI's annual Crime in the U.S.A. report to see exactly how safe Irvine really is. Looking at 2019, there were 188 violent crimes out of a population of 292,673. By contrast, Santa Ana next door had 1,453 violent crimes out of a population of 333,664. These kinds of numbers have stayed consistent all the way through the FBI's 2023 report (the last published at time of writing). The City of Irvine chalks these numbers up to the city's police force, and that's that. Given such safety, it might seem too much to ask that Irvine is clean, green, and full of good food and shopping options, such as the Spectrum Center. But it's true; Irvine is a good place to live and a good place to visit if you're in Orange County.