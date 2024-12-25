'America's Coolest Airport' Is A Hidden Historic Gem Right In California
Airports aren't exactly "cool" spots to be, between lengthy security lines, crowds of annoying travelers, flight diversions, and outrageously priced restaurants. Even if you're embarking on your dream vacation, a bad airport can sour your whole experience. Though California is a popular travel destination, its main airport, Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), is a navigational nightmare that ranks among the worst airports in the world.
If you're planning a trip to sunny Southern California and want to skip the stress-inducing terminals of LAX, consider flying into Long Beach instead. Crowned "America's Coolest Airport," the Long Beach Airport (LGB) is a smaller-sized alternative that posits laid-back California vibes with its efficient layout, short lines, local dining options, a historic terminal, and an open-air courtyard. Avoid the U.S. airports with the longest security line wait times and kick off your California adventure with a cool stop at LGB.
Easy-to-catch flights and Long Beach bites
One of the best things about LGB is how easy it is to get around. The white curb areas in the pick-up and drop-off zone create an efficiency that LAX lacks, while the parking lot in front makes for a short walk to the airport itself. Consisting of just two terminals, LGB is on the smaller side, so you won't find yourself running a mile from TSA to the gate in a mad dash to catch your flight. With only a handful of airlines operating out of LGB, the lines are typically short and, on average, take no more than five minutes to get through.
With all the extra time, you'll have ample opportunity to dig into the restaurants that feature Long Beach haunts to give you a taste of the local cuisine. Lining the airport's open-air terminal, you'll find options that offer outdoor seating, like Boathouse on the Bay or Sheldrake Coffee and Sweet Jill's Bakery. Other popular spots include Long Beach Burger, Taco Beach Cantina, and 4th Street Vine Wine and Beer Bar if you want to sip back and relax before your flight.
LGB's historic and sun-kissed terminals
Celebrating its centennial year in 2023, LGB is the oldest municipal airport in California. Though renovations over the years have updated it to the sleek, modern travel hub it is today, the airport embraces its historic roots alongside its hip, Southern California charm. The Historic Terminal building, whose original grand opening was postponed in 1941 due to the Pearl Harbor attacks, reopened in 2024 after a year under construction. Featuring Art Deco and Streamline Moderne design elements and a lovingly restored mosaic artwork that shimmers in the California sun, the terminal is not only a historical landmark but also a beautiful masterpiece.
Perhaps the coolest feature of LGB is its outdoor space. Landscaped with swaying palm trees and California flora, the airport's open-air terminal courtyard is the perfect place to soak up the sun and let your travel stress slip away. Just make sure you don't get so caught up in the scenery that you forget to catch your flight. If you want to start enjoying your vacation before you even leave the airport, choose LGB. For an interesting layover, check out the most bizarre attractions in airports across the world.