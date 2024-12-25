'America's Coolest Airport' Is A Hidden Historic Gem Right In California

One of the best things about LGB is how easy it is to get around. The white curb areas in the pick-up and drop-off zone create an efficiency that LAX lacks, while the parking lot in front makes for a short walk to the airport itself. Consisting of just two terminals, LGB is on the smaller side, so you won't find yourself running a mile from TSA to the gate in a mad dash to catch your flight. With only a handful of airlines operating out of LGB, the lines are typically short and, on average, take no more than five minutes to get through.

With all the extra time, you'll have ample opportunity to dig into the restaurants that feature Long Beach haunts to give you a taste of the local cuisine. Lining the airport's open-air terminal, you'll find options that offer outdoor seating, like Boathouse on the Bay or Sheldrake Coffee and Sweet Jill's Bakery. Other popular spots include Long Beach Burger, Taco Beach Cantina, and 4th Street Vine Wine and Beer Bar if you want to sip back and relax before your flight.