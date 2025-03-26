Situated Between LA And Long Beach Is A Walkable California City With Art, History And Diverse Dining

Known for its ceaseless traffic and spread-out geography, Los Angeles isn't usually considered a walkable city. However, if you know where to look, you'll find secret transit routes for perfect days of car-free sightseeing and plenty of walkable neighborhoods to spend the whole day shopping and exploring the City of Angels. Of course, there are popular go-to destinations for strolling, such as Downtown LA and Hollywood. Then, there are the lesser-known spots that are glossed over altogether and don't get as much attention from starry-eyed tourists.

One of these spots is Huntington Park. Tucked between Downtown LA and Long Beach, the unsung California city is a paradise of parks, art, and diverse dining spots that make the perfect day of on-foot exploring. Established as a streetcar suburb in 1906, the city is also rich with a history that still echoes in the old buildings dotting its downtown main street, Pacific Boulevard. To discover a walkable, off-the-beaten-path city in Southern California, embrace the charms of Huntington Park.