Situated Between LA And Long Beach Is A Walkable California City With Art, History And Diverse Dining
Known for its ceaseless traffic and spread-out geography, Los Angeles isn't usually considered a walkable city. However, if you know where to look, you'll find secret transit routes for perfect days of car-free sightseeing and plenty of walkable neighborhoods to spend the whole day shopping and exploring the City of Angels. Of course, there are popular go-to destinations for strolling, such as Downtown LA and Hollywood. Then, there are the lesser-known spots that are glossed over altogether and don't get as much attention from starry-eyed tourists.
One of these spots is Huntington Park. Tucked between Downtown LA and Long Beach, the unsung California city is a paradise of parks, art, and diverse dining spots that make the perfect day of on-foot exploring. Established as a streetcar suburb in 1906, the city is also rich with a history that still echoes in the old buildings dotting its downtown main street, Pacific Boulevard. To discover a walkable, off-the-beaten-path city in Southern California, embrace the charms of Huntington Park.
Explore Pacific Boulevard in Huntington Park
If you're flying into Los Angeles, Huntington Park is within 20 miles of Los Angeles International Airport and Long Beach Airport – "America's Coolest Airport" and a historic gem hidden in California. When you reach Huntington Park, make sure to explore its downtown area, which is spanned by Pacific Boulevard, a 1.5-mile commercial street lined with retail shops, restaurants, and local Latino businesses. Pop into La Monarca Bakery and Cafe for a cup of fresh-brewed organic coffee and a delectable Mexican cookie made from scratch. For an authentic Mexican lunch, grab a bite at El Gallo Giro or venture a block west to Avila's El Ranchito on Santa Fe Avenue. Opened in 1966, the family-owned Mexican restaurant is a beloved staple in Huntington Park, which now boasts a dozen other locations scattered throughout Southern California.
Pacific Boulevard is also a great place to see architectural ties to Huntington Park's past, such as the Art Deco-style Warner Theatre (a 1930s movie house that has since been repurposed into a fitness center) and the former California Theatre, which opened in 1925. You can also admire the old Eastern Building on Pacific Boulevard and Zoe Avenue, another gorgeous example of Art Deco architecture that now houses a jewelry store. If you want to embrace the city's artistic beauty, visit on the last Sunday in April when the bustling boulevard comes to life with the Pacific Blvd Art Walk, an annual celebration of local art and culture.
Discover natural beauty in Huntington Park
In addition to its commercial thoroughfare, Huntington Park is full of beautiful natural areas to explore. One of its most beloved is Salt Lake Park, a 23-acre grassy oasis that features picnic areas, tennis courts, fields for outdoor recreation, and a gymnasium. On Wednesdays year-round, you can stroll the Farmer's Market between 7:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., where an array of vendors sell everything from pure honey and fresh bakery items to locally grown fruits and vegetables.
Other parks include the Walnut Nature Park, located just off Pacific Boulevard, and the nearby Augustus F. Hawkins Nature Park. The latter is a gorgeous gem just west of downtown that features an idyllic paved hiking path, lush greenery, and a peaceful pond. To discover another underrated destination with outdoor appeal, travel further south to Gardena, a hidden gem California city that's perfect for a fun, budget-friendly beach vacation.