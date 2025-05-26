TSA's Hi-Tech Automated Screening Lanes Are Safer And Faster. Here Are The US Airports That Have Them

Anyone who's traveled through an airport post-9/11 knows the misery of dealing with airport security. You've got employees barking what to do, the excruciating 100-milliliter liquid container rule, separate conveyor belt bins for laptops, you're forced to expose your smelly socks to the world, and, of course, there's the body scan and pat-down. Even certain types of clothing can get you flagged during a TSA screening. This is why it's good that some airports in the U.S. have finally started making things easier for stressed travelers. Welcome to the TSA's automated screening lanes, available in New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Dallas, Chicago, Minneapolis, Miami, Houston, Newark, Seattle, Atlanta, New Orleans, and Baltimore airports.

In a nutshell, automated screening lanes (dubbed "ASLs") improve the part of security where your stuff passes through the CT scanners. They provide four bin-loading slots per lane rather than one, and the rollers turn automatically. Luggage and other items get shuffled off to the side automatically if there's a no-no item in your bag, like aluminum foil, and the bins themselves are 25% larger than before. On the software side, TSA officials can also now rotate the CT scan images to get a better view of what's inside your bags, thus increasing the safety check's efficiency and accuracy.

While it's unrealistic to think that such improvements will grant you an easy-breezy-cheery airport security experience, ASLs ought to at least improve safety while making your time in the queue more tolerable. But don't rely on them to get you to your plane more quickly; it's a smart idea to give yourself the same amount of time as usual.