This Hidden Destination On Lake Superior Boasts Black Sand Beaches, Dazzling Waters, And Wildlife

Spanning the U.S.-Canada Border, Lake Superior is the world's largest freshwater lake by surface area. Lake Superior has a number of hidden gems on its U.S. territory, such as charming Grand Portage in Minnesota, a lakeside town with outdoor thrills and beauty, and Isle Royale National Park, a remote island that's the perfect escape to nature. But head across the border in Canada, and you'll find a small off-grid community teeming with history and epic landscapes: Silver Islet.

Silver Islet is located in Southern Ontario at the tip of the Sibley Peninsula, which juts out into Lake Superior. The area was first established as a mining community in the late 1800s – there were no roads here, and mail was delivered by boat or dogsled. Even in the 1920s, the only access was by ship, until eventually a road was built down the peninsula, which connected Silver Islet with the highway. Thankfully, it's easy to get to Silver Islet these days, although it's best to have your own car. The nearest major city is Thunder Bay, which is just over a one-hour drive from Silver Islet.