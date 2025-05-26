This Hidden Destination On Lake Superior Boasts Black Sand Beaches, Dazzling Waters, And Wildlife
Spanning the U.S.-Canada Border, Lake Superior is the world's largest freshwater lake by surface area. Lake Superior has a number of hidden gems on its U.S. territory, such as charming Grand Portage in Minnesota, a lakeside town with outdoor thrills and beauty, and Isle Royale National Park, a remote island that's the perfect escape to nature. But head across the border in Canada, and you'll find a small off-grid community teeming with history and epic landscapes: Silver Islet.
Silver Islet is located in Southern Ontario at the tip of the Sibley Peninsula, which juts out into Lake Superior. The area was first established as a mining community in the late 1800s – there were no roads here, and mail was delivered by boat or dogsled. Even in the 1920s, the only access was by ship, until eventually a road was built down the peninsula, which connected Silver Islet with the highway. Thankfully, it's easy to get to Silver Islet these days, although it's best to have your own car. The nearest major city is Thunder Bay, which is just over a one-hour drive from Silver Islet.
Explore the delightful and fascinating lakeshore
Silver Islet's location on the shores of Lake Superior draws in visitors to experience the natural beauty of the area and learn about the unique mining history here. Take a trip out to Porphyry Island, where you'll find a beautiful black sand beach. It's just a half-hour journey from Silver Islet to reach the island, where you can also take a tour of Porphyry Lighthouse — adventurous travelers can even opt to stay the night in the lighthouse.
Silver was discovered at Silver Islet in 1868, and the community sprang up with the creation of the mine, which operated until the site was flooded due to pump failure in 1884. In its heyday, Silver Islet was one of the world's richest silver mines. A boat trip out to see the eerie, submerged mine shafts in the water is a must-do in Silver Islet — the flooded shafts reach a depth of 1,200 feet below the water. Now, there are just six permanent residents of Silver Islet, but the summer season bolsters numbers to around 200. Many of the historic miners' cottages here have been turned into summer homes and vacation rentals. Visitors will want to stop at Silver Islet General Store, which was built in 1871; it's been recently renovated and serves light refreshments from its tea room.
Experience Silver Islet's outdoor activities and natural beauty
Silver Islet's quiet lakeshore location means there's plenty of choice for outdoor adventures, and a chance at spotting some of the wildlife in the area. Hiking, biking, kayaking, and fishing are all popular here, and Parks Canada also offers guided canoe trips. Visit nearby Sleeping Giant Provincial Park and you might see black bears, foxes, white-tailed deer, lynx, wolves, or possibly even a moose — plus there are over 200 species of birds here.
See Silver Islet's natural beauty from one of the many hikes in the area. Head uphill on the Sleeping Giant Trail to admire the spectacular view from one of the overlooks on the Great Lakes; it's a tough climb with about 950 feet of elevation gain to reach the Top of the Giant. The trail is about 13.5 miles and listed as difficult, but make it to the top and be rewarded with epic views across Lake Superior and Thunder Bay. Another can't-miss hike in the area is the trail to see the Sea Lion, a rock formation located in Perry Bay. This is an easy out-and-back route, about 1.6 miles in total, to see the uniquely shaped rock. If you're planning an unforgettable road trip around Lake Superior, give yourself a few days to explore Silver Islet.