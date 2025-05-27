'The Birthplace Of America' Is A Hidden Midwest Lake Haven With Resorts, Campgrounds, And Shops
A well-known fact is that St. Augustine, Florida, is the nation's oldest city, but historians have assigned the title of "birthplace of America" to Alexandria, Minnesota. This claim-to-fame title stems from the World Famous Kensington Runestone, an artifact disputedly belonging to the Scandinavian Vikings that dates back to 1362. This artifact was discovered in 1898 by a local farmer in Kensington. While its authenticity has never fully been determined, the runestone is on display within the Runestone Museum, which houses 40 pieces from the Viking era, including one of the only Climax fire steels on display throughout North America.
The number of bodies of water is quite impressive, with the Alexandria Lakes Area owning more than 350 lakes. Within Alexandria itself, there are 11 interconnected lakes. Boating, kayaking, and fishing are just a few activities available for tourists and locals alike.
While there are plenty of additional water activities (outlined below), there are just as many things for land lovers to do. Shopping is plentiful throughout Alexandria, with major chains, local boutiques, antique and thrift stores, and a bustling downtown shopping smorgasbord. Stop by 6th & Broadway for upscale clothing and home décor, or grab a fun outfit from the Adorable Chaos Boutique. Find a unique gift from Bazara or the Creative Touch Boutique. Swing by Dawn's Quilt Shop or Exquisite Soaps & More for local, handmade items.
Alexandria lakes flow throughout the town and region
Located in the heart of Lake Country, the town of Alexandria provides a wide variety of water activities across its 11 lakes. From Lake Carlos to Lake Jessie and nine others in between, this chain of lakes covers over 20 miles of water. With the lakes being such a large draw for visitors to Alexandria, it's no surprise that there is a large amount of aquatic sports and rental possibilities in the town. To increase the fun level at the lakes, Barefoot Aqua Sports is the place to go for all sorts of rentals: water skis, paddleboards, pontoon boats, and the popular water Jet Pack.
These 11 lakes are sure to keep you busy with watery activities, for example, Lake Cowdry connects to Lake Darling, but is only for smaller boats, while Lake Latoka offers a swimming beach and two public docks for fishing. Lake Geneva offers a handicapped-accessible fishing pier, along with two boat landings, while Lake Agnes is a prime location for kayakers and canoe trips.
Resorts and campgrounds provide unsurpassed lake views
Similar to the vast amount of lakes, Alexandria doesn't disappoint when it comes to campgrounds and resorts, either. Don's Lakeview RV Park is a good choice for those choosing to travel in a recreational vehicle, while the Canary Beach Resort offers cabins. Additionally, for those families looking for extra space or for large groups traveling together, consider a vacation home rental from the resort. A few of the amenities here include a lake water park, tetherball, paddleboards, and paddle boats.
Depending on which of the 11 lakes you prefer, there's likely a resort on its shoreline. Lake Darling Resort, Geneva Beach Resort, and Lake Victoria Resort are a few, along with similar lodging options. Hildebrandt Hideaway is a campground with lots of adventure! Paintballing, gel-blaster battles, star gazing, and campfire stories are a few examples of the fun waiting at this campground.
In an RV or an SUV, those driving into Alexandria will be impressed to learn they are on some of the safest roads in America. If a long road trip isn't feasible, fly into Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, widely considered to be North America's best airport, leaving just a short, 2-hour drive on I-94 to Alexandria. Alexandria is located centrally within the West Central region of the state. With plenty of lakes, campgrounds, and virtually unlimited amenities, "The birthplace of America" can also be the birthplace of your next amazing vacation.