'The Birthplace Of America' Is A Hidden Midwest Lake Haven With Resorts, Campgrounds, And Shops

A well-known fact is that St. Augustine, Florida, is the nation's oldest city, but historians have assigned the title of "birthplace of America" to Alexandria, Minnesota. This claim-to-fame title stems from the World Famous Kensington Runestone, an artifact disputedly belonging to the Scandinavian Vikings that dates back to 1362. This artifact was discovered in 1898 by a local farmer in Kensington. While its authenticity has never fully been determined, the runestone is on display within the Runestone Museum, which houses 40 pieces from the Viking era, including one of the only Climax fire steels on display throughout North America.

The number of bodies of water is quite impressive, with the Alexandria Lakes Area owning more than 350 lakes. Within Alexandria itself, there are 11 interconnected lakes. Boating, kayaking, and fishing are just a few activities available for tourists and locals alike.

While there are plenty of additional water activities (outlined below), there are just as many things for land lovers to do. Shopping is plentiful throughout Alexandria, with major chains, local boutiques, antique and thrift stores, and a bustling downtown shopping smorgasbord. Stop by 6th & Broadway for upscale clothing and home décor, or grab a fun outfit from the Adorable Chaos Boutique. Find a unique gift from Bazara or the Creative Touch Boutique. Swing by Dawn's Quilt Shop or Exquisite Soaps & More for local, handmade items.