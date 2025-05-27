This Thriving Connecticut Beach Town Offers Plenty Of Recreation, Restaurants, And Eclectic Shopping
Connecticut is commonly known for its lobster rolls, picturesque New England homes, and America's oldest public rose garden. Residents and vacationers know the Constitution State offers much more, especially in the small town of Fairfield, which stands out for its large variety of activities indoors and in nature. Arriving by car to Fairfield is just a convenient 28-or-so-mile drive on I-95 S from Tweed New Haven Regional Airport in New Haven, Connecticut.
Upon arrival, there are plenty of recreational activities for land lovers to stay busy with throughout the 170 acres of city parks, including golf courses, picnic areas, tennis courts, a designated bike path, and a variety of places for horseback riding and hiking trails. The Connecticut Audubon Society Center and the Audubon Society Birdcraft Museum both offer hiking trails — with one wrapping around the outer banks of a pond — and indoor and outdoor programs that highlight the natural beauty that surrounds the town. Special events throughout the calendar year include a summer concert series held at the Sherman Green Gazebo, an annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony, an explosive Fourth of July beachfront display, and numerous charity bike rides, walks, and runs.
Five beaches provide water activities and boating opportunities
Finding a beach in Fairfield is a breeze with five available: Jennings, Southport, South Pine Creek, Sasco, and Penfield. All the beaches are open to the public from dawn until 11:00 p.m., with certain events allowing for later hours. Jennings Beach offers a popular pier for fishing with a nearby bait shack, but keep in mind that fishing licenses are mandatory for both saltwater fishing and freshwater fishing and cost $28 and $10, respectively. Meanwhile, Penfield Beach offers two pavilions and a playground. Throughout dates ranging between Memorial Day and Labor Day, the Southport, Sasco, and South Pine Creek Beaches are only accessible to locals with resident beach stickers. If the public beaches are too crowded, consider this nearby town for more Atlantic views. Boating is also plentiful in this New England town, with two marinas: South Benson Marina and Ye Yacht Yard.
Dining and shopping opportunities are plentiful throughout Fairfield
Fairfield offers a shopping opportunity that is equal parts yesteryear and today. Take a nostalgic stroll through the Our Place Antiques store, or browse modern pieces of art from the town's art museums: the Walsh Art Gallery and Fairfield University Art Museum. Add a day to your vacation and take a short 40-mile drive to Guilford for more antique shops and beaches. Looking for farm-to-table purchases? The Greenfield Hill Farmers Market provides shopping options for fresh fruits and veggies, locally sourced honey, chocolate, and handmade products. Only open on Saturdays, hours at the farmers market run seasonally from May until October. For eclectic home pieces or a genius gift, make a stop at The Beehive. Open daily, this store offers candles and scents, kitchen supplies, blankets, furniture, and lighting options.
Dining options are just as plentiful in Fairfield. Being along the Eastern seaboard, it's no surprise that fresh seafood is plentiful and varies in style; stop by Fin Japanese Restaurant for sushi or enjoy some seafood comfort food Italian-style at Mancuso's Restaurant and Bar. For American cuisine consider The Chelsea, or enjoy a pizza pie with anchovies from Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana.