This Thriving Connecticut Beach Town Offers Plenty Of Recreation, Restaurants, And Eclectic Shopping

Connecticut is commonly known for its lobster rolls, picturesque New England homes, and America's oldest public rose garden. Residents and vacationers know the Constitution State offers much more, especially in the small town of Fairfield, which stands out for its large variety of activities indoors and in nature. Arriving by car to Fairfield is just a convenient 28-or-so-mile drive on I-95 S from Tweed New Haven Regional Airport in New Haven, Connecticut.

Upon arrival, there are plenty of recreational activities for land lovers to stay busy with throughout the 170 acres of city parks, including golf courses, picnic areas, tennis courts, a designated bike path, and a variety of places for horseback riding and hiking trails. The Connecticut Audubon Society Center and the Audubon Society Birdcraft Museum both offer hiking trails — with one wrapping around the outer banks of a pond — and indoor and outdoor programs that highlight the natural beauty that surrounds the town. Special events throughout the calendar year include a summer concert series held at the Sherman Green Gazebo, an annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony, an explosive Fourth of July beachfront display, and numerous charity bike rides, walks, and runs.