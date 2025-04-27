A Cozy Connecticut Town Offers Unmatched Atlantic Views, Eclectic Boutiques, And New England Charm

Stonington is surrounded by the Stonington Harbor, which means you're never far from a remarkable water view. Just beyond the harbor is the expansive Atlantic Ocean. One of the best places to soak in these views is at Dubois Beach and Stonington Point — the former is a sandy spot to unwind in the sun, while the latter is a rocky outcropping near the Stonington Lighthouse Museum. Once you're done snapping a few photos, be sure to carve out time to dive inside the museum. Built in 1840 and composed of intricate stonework, your admission ticket lets you climb to the top for panoramic views. Like another historic New England lighthouse, it's a must-see while in the region.

Getting out on the water might be an even better way to enjoy Stonington's landscape. Sailboats can be rented from New England Science and Sailing just down the road from Dubois Beach, but note that you'll need to take a training course to ensure you understand techniques like rigging, mooring, gybing, and reefing. Consider giving it a look if you've always been interested in the pastime. You could also check out the Mystic Seaport Museum and sign up for its daily cruise or pick up a rowboat for your own adventure.

Downtown Stonington is as charming as you'd expect, as Water Street and its neighbors are lined with historic buildings. But if you're willing to venture a bit further, you'll find the Captain Nathaniel B. Palmer House at the south end of Quanaduck Cove. The National Historic Landmark is a well-preserved Victorian mansion from 1852. Visitors can explore the entire grounds and tour its 14 rooms (a great way to feel as if you've stepped back in time).