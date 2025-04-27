A Cozy Connecticut Town Offers Unmatched Atlantic Views, Eclectic Boutiques, And New England Charm
New England is one of the most charming regions in the United States. Sprawling through Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Connecticut, it's home to countless boutiques, quaint downtowns, and picturesque countrysides. Stonington is a prime example of New England charm — perched at the southeastern tip of Connecticut, it combines historic architecture with coastal vibes, making it a truly unique destination. It's also close to a quiet beach town featuring a 25-acre park and scenic boardwalk, giving you a chance to explore even more of the New England landscape.
Stonington is the only town in Connecticut facing the Atlantic Ocean. Coastal towns to the west look out at Long Island and the Long Island Sound, while heading east of Stonington puts you in Rhode Island. The town's location has made it a popular destination for folks seeking a New England escape that doesn't skimp on incredible water views. Combined with eclectic boutiques and attractions like the Stonington Lighthouse Museum, it's shocking how much is packed into this tiny town of 1,000. A visit here promises to be relaxing and revitalizing, with countless ways to fill your itinerary and plenty of chances to load your camera roll with quintessential New England images.
Stonington is one of the best coastal towns in New England
Stonington is surrounded by the Stonington Harbor, which means you're never far from a remarkable water view. Just beyond the harbor is the expansive Atlantic Ocean. One of the best places to soak in these views is at Dubois Beach and Stonington Point — the former is a sandy spot to unwind in the sun, while the latter is a rocky outcropping near the Stonington Lighthouse Museum. Once you're done snapping a few photos, be sure to carve out time to dive inside the museum. Built in 1840 and composed of intricate stonework, your admission ticket lets you climb to the top for panoramic views. Like another historic New England lighthouse, it's a must-see while in the region.
Getting out on the water might be an even better way to enjoy Stonington's landscape. Sailboats can be rented from New England Science and Sailing just down the road from Dubois Beach, but note that you'll need to take a training course to ensure you understand techniques like rigging, mooring, gybing, and reefing. Consider giving it a look if you've always been interested in the pastime. You could also check out the Mystic Seaport Museum and sign up for its daily cruise or pick up a rowboat for your own adventure.
Downtown Stonington is as charming as you'd expect, as Water Street and its neighbors are lined with historic buildings. But if you're willing to venture a bit further, you'll find the Captain Nathaniel B. Palmer House at the south end of Quanaduck Cove. The National Historic Landmark is a well-preserved Victorian mansion from 1852. Visitors can explore the entire grounds and tour its 14 rooms (a great way to feel as if you've stepped back in time).
Planning your trip to Stonington, CT
Getting to Stonington is easy, as airports can be found in New Haven, an hour west, and Boston, two hours northeast. Summer months are quite busy, so consider visiting in the fall or spring — if you're leaf peeping, be sure to check out a nearby destination with colorful views and historic charm. As for lodging, the historic Inn at Stonington or Leeward Inn SB Bed and Breakfast are among the best options. The former is an 18-room inn right in the heart of town, while the latter is nestled in the serene salt marshes a few blocks east. Both are overflowing with lovely New England finishes and have earned rave reviews from guests.
Love to shop? Then show up in Stonington with an empty suitcase. Mountain Hollow is one of the best gift shops in the area, as the popular online shop has since opened a tiny storefront. Housed in the Velvet Mill — a community of creators, artists, and businesses — you'll find gifts inspired by the lovely New England countryside. Make sure to explore the rest of the Velvet Mill, as you'll find dozens of unique shops in the repurposed factory. If that's not enough, take a stroll down Water Street or head over to Mystic's Main Street, as both offer quaint New England storefronts.
Dining options are just as expansive. Noah's is a local favorite, offering New England comfort food in a relaxed atmosphere, with a menu featuring everything from steamed mussels and burgers to omelets and quesadillas. They're quite busy, so call ahead to place a reservation. Dog Watch Café is another favorite, with over 1,500 Google Reviews and an impressive 4.7 stars. It offers savory barbecue and a charming outdoor area perfect for a sunny New England afternoon.