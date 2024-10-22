The Most Mouthwatering Places To Get A Lobster Roll In Maine, According To Research

Maine lobsters are prized for their abundance and fresh flavor. They're so indicative of the state that you cannot visit Maine without encountering the crustaceans in some capacity. Heck, it was on the general license plate until 1999. While the lobster itself is famous, perhaps even more so is the meal it spawned: the lobster roll.

There is great debate over where in New England the lobster roll was invented, but most historians can agree that it's been a staple of New England since the 19th century. According to Sandwich Magazine, the lobster roll was born out of convenience for fishermen and steadily grew in popularity with locals and tourists during the 20th century. Owing to the lack of any definitive original recipe, no one can say exactly how a lobster roll is supposed to be made. Cold or hot? Butter or mayo?

Regardless of where you stand, there is no denying that Maine holds the New England lobster roll trophy. Given the sheer number of places you can get a lobster roll, creating this list was rather difficult. However, there are some locations that are simply more mouthwatering than others. Through our research, we've narrowed down what could have been an incredibly long list to 12 essential stops to get a lobster roll in Maine. Let's tuck in!

