New Mexico's National Forest Southwest Of Albuquerque Offers Countless Trails, Views, And Activities

Hiking and camping are the main attractions of Cibola National Forest, with dozens of trails and campgrounds dispersed through the terrain. If you're interested in hiking, Timber Peak Trail is a great introduction to the forest. Climbing over 600 feet, the rugged trail treats you to panoramic views of untouched New Mexico wilderness, with mountains everywhere you look. The road leading here is rough but well-maintained, and the serene trail is unlikely to have many other hikers, making it a wonderful getaway deep in the forest.

One of the most popular trails in Cibola National Forest is located in the Sandia Mountain Wilderness area, just east of Albuquerque. The South Piedra Lisa Trail is a leg-burning 1,200-foot ascent into the Sandia Mountains. Cacti, wildflowers, and verdant cliffsides line the pathway, with rolling mountains filling up the horizon. Unlike Timber Peak Trail — which is remote and rugged — this one is more well-trodden. But with some of the best views in the state, it's easy to see why. Plan on hiking alone? Read up on important safety tips to know before a solo hike. Be sure to also follow Leave No Trace principles to keep the region just as beautiful as you found it.

Camping in Cibola National Forest is a treat, as it offers a relaxed escape in the remote landscapes around Albuquerque. Many of the camps are quite basic with limited amenities, allowing you to truly disconnect and enjoy your surroundings. Dozens of campgrounds are housed within the national forest, including Capilla Peak Campground and its views of the Manzano Mountains, Hughes Mill Campground and its quick access to Mt. Withington Lookout, and Luna Park Campground with its volcanic rock formations.