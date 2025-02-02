A Charming New Mexico Mountain Town Is A Western Winter Wonderland With A Stunning National Forest

Cloudcroft's story is one of adventure and ingenuity. In 1898, a railroad line was built to conquer the steep climb of the Sacramento Mountains, reaching the summit where a grand pavilion was established to attract visitors. The resort flourished, and Cloudcroft grew around it, becoming a full-fledged village. Though the railroad was abandoned in 1947 in favor of automobiles, remnants of the old tracks still wind through the dense pine forests.

For those eager to dive into the town's history, the Sacramento Mountains Museum & Pioneer Village is a must-visit. This fascinating attraction details Cloudcroft's railroad past and pioneer days with immersive exhibits, including a recreated 19th-century village complete with a chapel, a general store, and a rustic log cabin. Meanwhile, Burro Street Exchange serves as the heart of Cloudcroft's shopping strip. Here, you can browse an eclectic mix of stores selling Native American jewelry, handmade candles, and delicious homemade pies at Burro Street Bakery.

For winter sports enthusiasts, Ski Cloudcroft is the ultimate playground. Featuring 25 trails, three lifts, and a top elevation of 9,100 feet, the resort delivers fun for all skill levels. A day pass for adults runs $65, with half-day tickets available for $10 less (at the time of writing). The resort also rents out skis and snowboards, making it easy for visitors to hit the slopes. Additionally, Ski Cloudcroft boasts a five-lane tubing hill, perfect for family-friendly winter fun. The resort's stunning setting and friendly staff make it an unforgettable experience.