A Charming New Mexico Mountain Town Is A Western Winter Wonderland With A Stunning National Forest
For those dreaming of a winter getaway, heading west is a no-brainer. Whether it's Wyoming's charming winter town of Pinedale or North America's mountain resorts with the freshest snow, the region offers unparalleled seasonal magic. But what do stunning mountaintops, historic railroads, and Judy Garland all have in common? The answer is Cloudcroft, New Mexico — a breathtaking alpine escape tucked high in the Sacramento Mountains, where winter transforms the landscape into a western wonderland.
At 9,000 feet above sea level, Cloudcroft is quite literally in the clouds. It's surrounded by the towering pines of the Lincoln National Forest among snow-draped slopes. The town itself has a distinct Old West charm, with wooden decor, historic buildings, and cozy shops lining its streets. You'll find everything from a restored pioneer village to a charming shopping avenue and even a ski resort that caters to winter adventurers. To reach Cloudcroft, you can fly into El Paso, Texas, and enjoy a scenic two-hour drive north into the mountains. Once there, you'll be surrounded by breathtaking peaks and endless opportunities for winter fun.
Explore Cloudcroft's tracks and trails
Cloudcroft's story is one of adventure and ingenuity. In 1898, a railroad line was built to conquer the steep climb of the Sacramento Mountains, reaching the summit where a grand pavilion was established to attract visitors. The resort flourished, and Cloudcroft grew around it, becoming a full-fledged village. Though the railroad was abandoned in 1947 in favor of automobiles, remnants of the old tracks still wind through the dense pine forests.
For those eager to dive into the town's history, the Sacramento Mountains Museum & Pioneer Village is a must-visit. This fascinating attraction details Cloudcroft's railroad past and pioneer days with immersive exhibits, including a recreated 19th-century village complete with a chapel, a general store, and a rustic log cabin. Meanwhile, Burro Street Exchange serves as the heart of Cloudcroft's shopping strip. Here, you can browse an eclectic mix of stores selling Native American jewelry, handmade candles, and delicious homemade pies at Burro Street Bakery.
For winter sports enthusiasts, Ski Cloudcroft is the ultimate playground. Featuring 25 trails, three lifts, and a top elevation of 9,100 feet, the resort delivers fun for all skill levels. A day pass for adults runs $65, with half-day tickets available for $10 less (at the time of writing). The resort also rents out skis and snowboards, making it easy for visitors to hit the slopes. Additionally, Ski Cloudcroft boasts a five-lane tubing hill, perfect for family-friendly winter fun. The resort's stunning setting and friendly staff make it an unforgettable experience.
Rest, dine, and unwind in the Sacramento Mountains
For a quintessential Cloudcroft experience, The Lodge at Cloudcroft is the place to stay. With its Victorian-style architecture, red trim, and a soaring tower peeking through the pines, the hotel looks like a mountain retreat from the Gilded Age. Inside, rustic chandeliers, mounted trophy heads, and rich wood paneling create a warm atmosphere. First established in 1899, The Lodge has hosted famous guests like Judy Garland and Clark Gable. It's also said to be haunted by a ghost named Rebecca — so famous that the on-site restaurant bears her name. Rebecca's serves up delicious winter fare, from beef filet with mashed potatoes to South Arctic salmon. Room rates range from about $135 per night for a cozy honeymoon suite to $325 for a spacious retreat suite.
Beyond The Lodge, Cloudcroft offers excellent dining options. Black Bear Coffee is perfect for a morning caffeine boost and a quick pastry. For something heartier, Mad Jack's Mountaintop Barbecue serves up Texas-style brisket and ribs. Meanwhile, Cloudcroft Brewing Company is the go-to spot for locally brewed beer, wood-fired pizza, and live music in a laid-back setting.
If you're planning a trip, consider timing your visit around one of Cloudcroft's lively festivals. The July Jamboree Art & Craft Show is a summer favorite, while Cloudcroft Beerfest in June celebrates regional brews with live music. If you're visiting in winter, don't miss the town's Christmas market in late November. And, of course, proper packing is key — take a cue from Rick Steves' winter packing tips and bring layers, boots, and plenty of warm gear to stay comfortable in the mountain chill.