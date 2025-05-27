A Southern State Brimming With Crystal Clear Lakes Is A Wildly Underrated Snorkeling And Scuba Destination

If you want to hit multiple diving spots during your trip, the best option is to visit Lake Ouachita and DeGray Lake State Park. These lakes are only about 90 minutes apart, so they're relatively easy to explore over a single weekend. Also, you can check out Lake Catherine State Park, an underrated state park with trails, lakes, and waterfalls. All three options are also relatively close to Little Rock, so you can fly into the capital city from anywhere in the country. However, keep in mind that it's also the priciest U.S. city in which to rent a car. Alternatively, Beaver Lake is at the northern border with Missouri, and Greers Ferry Lake is about 90 minutes north of Little Rock.

Typically, late summer is the best time to dive in Arkansas because there's little rainfall, which can impact visibility significantly. The other advantage is that while the temperatures get higher during the summer, the water in these lakes remains cool, allowing you to enjoy your vacation without worrying about the heat and humidity.

Whether you're snorkeling or scuba diving, you want to wear the right gear and know what to expect. Unlike some beachside diving, you'll have to worry more about sharp rocks and rough terrain, so water shoes are a must. Similarly, water temperatures can drop substantially the further down you go, so a wetsuit can help regulate your body heat. PADI recommends at least a 7mm suit for deeper Arkansas diving. Finally, travel with a buddy, just in case something happens. It's easy to get disoriented while diving, and these lakes attract all kinds of watercraft and people. Safety should always be a priority.