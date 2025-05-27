A Southern State Brimming With Crystal Clear Lakes Is A Wildly Underrated Snorkeling And Scuba Destination
If you were planning a snorkeling vacation, you might assume that the best places to explore underwater would be along the coastline. While it's true that states like Florida, California, and Hawaii offer some of the most stunning snorkeling destinations in the U.S., they're not the only options. In fact, if you head further inland, you'll run into some spectacular snorkeling and scuba diving locales in the great state of Arkansas.
Although you won't necessarily spot exotic fish or pristine coral reefs, diving in Arkansas is still a spectacular experience. Plus, because these sites are hidden gems within the diving community, you don't have to pay high prices or worry about crowded beaches and underwater locales. Also, if you're still learning how to snorkel or scuba dive, it might make sense to practice your skills in a lake or river rather than in the open ocean.So, if you're looking for a unique vacation opportunity that offers adventure, natural beauty, and underwater wildlife, now's the time to book a trip to Arkansas.
A brief overview of Arkansas' snorkeling and scuba diving opportunities
Overall, there are only a handful of spots throughout Arkansas where snorkeling and diving are best. Because Arkansas is pretty large, it'll be hard to hit all of them in a single trip, but you can try to incorporate as many of them as possible. Also, there's a difference between snorkeling and scuba diving, so you must plan accordingly.
According to the Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI), the best scuba diving sites in Arkansas are Beaver Lake Dive Park, Lake Ouachita, and Greers Ferry Lake. In addition to these, DeGray Lake Resort State Park is a fantastic spot for diving and other watersports. Norfork Lake is another top-rated destination, and you can get scuba certified there. Although you don't need a scuba certificate to dive in Arkansas, it's highly recommended, especially if you're new to the sport. Fortunately, there are various dive schools to choose from, like the Ocean Extreme Dive and Travel Center in Little Rock.
As for snorkeling, any of these places is suitable for underwater exploration for snorkelers of all ages. You can also check out the Cossatot River State Park, which offers snorkeling alongside activities such as hiking. Much of the river is too shallow to explore, but there are deep pools and eddies that allow for some epic snorkeling.
Tips for making the most of your Arkansas diving adventure
If you want to hit multiple diving spots during your trip, the best option is to visit Lake Ouachita and DeGray Lake State Park. These lakes are only about 90 minutes apart, so they're relatively easy to explore over a single weekend. Also, you can check out Lake Catherine State Park, an underrated state park with trails, lakes, and waterfalls. All three options are also relatively close to Little Rock, so you can fly into the capital city from anywhere in the country. However, keep in mind that it's also the priciest U.S. city in which to rent a car. Alternatively, Beaver Lake is at the northern border with Missouri, and Greers Ferry Lake is about 90 minutes north of Little Rock.
Typically, late summer is the best time to dive in Arkansas because there's little rainfall, which can impact visibility significantly. The other advantage is that while the temperatures get higher during the summer, the water in these lakes remains cool, allowing you to enjoy your vacation without worrying about the heat and humidity.
Whether you're snorkeling or scuba diving, you want to wear the right gear and know what to expect. Unlike some beachside diving, you'll have to worry more about sharp rocks and rough terrain, so water shoes are a must. Similarly, water temperatures can drop substantially the further down you go, so a wetsuit can help regulate your body heat. PADI recommends at least a 7mm suit for deeper Arkansas diving. Finally, travel with a buddy, just in case something happens. It's easy to get disoriented while diving, and these lakes attract all kinds of watercraft and people. Safety should always be a priority.