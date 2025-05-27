The Smartest Travelers Aren't Paying For Global Entry (And Here's How You Can Join Them)
If you frequently travel overseas, you know how long immigration and customs lines can be. If your flight gets in at the same time as another one, you could be standing in that line for a long time after an already long travel day. Some travelers get around this by applying for Global Entry, which lets you avoid paperwork and processing lines, and gives you expedited entry benefits in other countries, as well as reduced wait times. It also includes TSA PreCheck eligibility, which can save you time at check-in. (If you're trying to decide whether Global Entry or TSA PreCheck is a better fit, that may be a good reason to choose the former.) What you may not know is that, in addition to the requirements to apply for Global Entry, you'll have to pay a $120 fee that is non-refundable, even if you aren't approved. However, many smart travelers have a way to get into the program for free, and it's something you can do as well.
You can get Global Entry for free (which usually means that the fee will be refunded to you after you pay it) by having a credit card that includes it as a perk. (This is also the best way to get TSA PreCheck for free if you're more of a domestic flier.) There are quite a few of them out there. However, there is a caveat that you should know about before you apply.
How to use a credit card to get Global Entry for free
Applying for Global Entry involves a few steps. First, you have to create a Trusted Traveler Program (TTP) account online and log in to fill out the application. You'll have to pay the $120 fee up front, even if a credit card is reimbursing you. Then you have to schedule an appointment for an in-person interview at a Global Entry Enrollment Center, with a valid passport, a secondary form of ID, and a permanent resident card if applicable. The best way to find out if your card covers enrollment or Global Entry renewal (a process you should start early) is to call them and ask, or check their website. Quite a number of them do, like the American Express Business Platinum, Centurion, Corporate Gold, Corporate Platinum, and Platinum cards, some Delta SkyMiles cards, as well as IHG One Rewards Premier or Premier Business cards at the time of this writing.
However, the caveat to this is that most of these cards offering to cover the Global Entry fee have annual fees. Some are around $100, however, others, like the Capital One Venture X and Venture X Business cards, are almost $400. The MasterCard Black Card is almost $500, and the United Club Card is almost $700. If the fee is higher than the entry, it may not be worth it to you. However, if you're already paying it, it can be a great perk. That said, you can find ones like the Arvest Visa Signature Card that have no annual fee. You may also have a credit card that covers TSA PreCheck (you can see a list on the TSA website here), and some cards will let you put that toward Global Entry, since that includes TSA PreCheck.