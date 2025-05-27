The Smartest Travelers Aren't Paying For Global Entry (And Here's How You Can Join Them)

If you frequently travel overseas, you know how long immigration and customs lines can be. If your flight gets in at the same time as another one, you could be standing in that line for a long time after an already long travel day. Some travelers get around this by applying for Global Entry, which lets you avoid paperwork and processing lines, and gives you expedited entry benefits in other countries, as well as reduced wait times. It also includes TSA PreCheck eligibility, which can save you time at check-in. (If you're trying to decide whether Global Entry or TSA PreCheck is a better fit, that may be a good reason to choose the former.) What you may not know is that, in addition to the requirements to apply for Global Entry, you'll have to pay a $120 fee that is non-refundable, even if you aren't approved. However, many smart travelers have a way to get into the program for free, and it's something you can do as well.

You can get Global Entry for free (which usually means that the fee will be refunded to you after you pay it) by having a credit card that includes it as a perk. (This is also the best way to get TSA PreCheck for free if you're more of a domestic flier.) There are quite a few of them out there. However, there is a caveat that you should know about before you apply.