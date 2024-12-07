How To Renew Your Global Entry Membership (And The Best Time To Do It)

Global Entry is one of those travel perks you don't think you need — until you do. Suddenly, you're that person breezing through customs while everyone else wrestles with paper forms and uncomfortable chats with customs officers. Sure, CLEAR gets you through TSA faster, and TSA PreCheck has long been proven to be the airport hack to help zip you through security, but if you're a frequent flyer who crosses borders more often than you cross the street, Global Entry is a worthwhile buy. The downside? It'll set you back $120 and only lasts five years. The upside? Renewing it is so easy you'll wonder why everything in life can't be this simple — sort of.

The process is practically the same as applying, minus the hassle of scheduling an in-person appointment — if you're lucky. About a year before your Global Entry expires (and yes, you should give yourself that much lead time), log into your Trusted Traveler Program account and click the "renew" button. Update your details like address and place of employment — only if they've changed since your last approval — and answer the application questions. Then, cough up the $120 fee, and voilà, you're well on your way to another five years of skipping the customs line.

Here's the best part: Most people won't need to do another interview. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) decides on a case-by-case basis if they need more info from you, but for most renewals, you're off the hook. No sweaty palms or awkward small talk required. So, as long as you don't wait until the last minute (more on this later), you're golden. Half a decade of customs-free bliss is quite literally just a few clicks away. Why wouldn't you renew?