How To Renew Your Global Entry Membership (And The Best Time To Do It)
Global Entry is one of those travel perks you don't think you need — until you do. Suddenly, you're that person breezing through customs while everyone else wrestles with paper forms and uncomfortable chats with customs officers. Sure, CLEAR gets you through TSA faster, and TSA PreCheck has long been proven to be the airport hack to help zip you through security, but if you're a frequent flyer who crosses borders more often than you cross the street, Global Entry is a worthwhile buy. The downside? It'll set you back $120 and only lasts five years. The upside? Renewing it is so easy you'll wonder why everything in life can't be this simple — sort of.
The process is practically the same as applying, minus the hassle of scheduling an in-person appointment — if you're lucky. About a year before your Global Entry expires (and yes, you should give yourself that much lead time), log into your Trusted Traveler Program account and click the "renew" button. Update your details like address and place of employment — only if they've changed since your last approval — and answer the application questions. Then, cough up the $120 fee, and voilà, you're well on your way to another five years of skipping the customs line.
Here's the best part: Most people won't need to do another interview. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) decides on a case-by-case basis if they need more info from you, but for most renewals, you're off the hook. No sweaty palms or awkward small talk required. So, as long as you don't wait until the last minute (more on this later), you're golden. Half a decade of customs-free bliss is quite literally just a few clicks away. Why wouldn't you renew?
Why it pays to renew your Global Entry at least a year early
They say the early bird catches the worm, and when it comes to renewing your Global Entry membership, this couldn't be more true. Sure, you can wait until after it expires, but you'll miss out on a key perk: An extension of your benefits. If you renew before your membership officially expires, you'll continue enjoying Global Entry privileges for up to 24 months while your renewal is processed. That means no sweating over customs lines, even if your application takes forever or you need an interview. Wait until after expiration, though, and it's straight to the back of the customs line until you're approved again.
How long does the renewal process take? Well, that's a mixed bag. Some lucky travelers on Reddit report their renewals being approved almost instantly — 24 hours, maybe a couple of weeks tops, and no interview needed. Others aren't so fortunate. "Did mine last year, it took nine months. I emailed them multiple times to inquire on the status and they gave no explanation, but did tell me I could continue using the card I had while my renewal was pending," one user wrote. "Didn't end up needing an interview, just got an email out of the blue one day that I'd been approved and the new card came the following week."
With timelines all over the map, renewing early is a no-brainer. Start the process well ahead of your expiration date and save yourself the stress. Worst case, you've got a buffer of two years to keep breezing through customs while you wait. Best case? You're renewed and ready to roll before you even notice. Either way, future you will be thanking past you for getting it done early.