Just Outside Of Milwaukee Is Wisconsin's Close-Knit Town With An Active Lifestyle And Unique Shops

One stop you don't want to miss is Logic Puzzle Museum, a quirky favorite where visitors of all ages can explore hands-on puzzles and brain teasers — perfect for families or even curious solo travelers looking for something offbeat and memorable. It's just 10 minutes outside of Rochester, in nearby Burlington, but it's a top draw for the area. You'll find a range of more than 50 puzzles you can solve! Plus, the gift shop has some great brain teasers you can take home as a reminder of your time in Rochester. The small space can sell out quickly, so it's suggested to call in advance and secure your tickets for the 90-minute sessions.

Also, much like a Wisconsin shopping village on Green Bay's shores, Rochester has plenty of charming, locally-owned stores. The independently run antique shops and boutiques sprinkled throughout the area give Rochester its authentic, small-town charm and prove that sometimes the best shopping isn't in a mall. Vintage and thrift lovers should certainly swing by The Thrifter Sisters for a collection of secondhand finds that range in size from XS to 3X. The family business is owned by three sisters and has tons of brands you'd be familiar with, but at more affordable prices.

Rochester is full of adventure, and getting there is pretty easy. Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) is just 35 minutes away via a rental car or ride-sharing app. Accommodations like Hampton Inn Burlington, Skyview Inn, and Baymont by Wyndham are located in Burlington or Waterford, and you can find rates for around $100 a night.