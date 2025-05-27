Near Florida's Gulf Islands Is A Wildly Underrated Art Village Bursting With Creative Vibes And Cafes

Renowned for its powder-white beaches and charming villages, Florida's Gulf Coast is a magnet for visitors seeking sun, adventure, culture, and a destination that's worlds away from the ordinary — no passport required. With eco and niche tourism on the rise, it's no surprise that many travelers seek towns with an artistic core that feel like a well-kept secret far from throngs of tourists. Welcome to Bradenton, Florida.

Conveniently situated between Sarasota and Tampa, Bradenton is one of the state's quirkiest and most vibrant arts districts. Located within minutes of the city's historic downtown and lively riverwalk, Bradenton's Village of the Arts is a unique destination for those who wish to get off the beaten path while still having easy access to various amenities.

Located 20 minutes away, the Bradenton-Sarasota Airport is the nearest landing point. Coming in at a close second, Tampa International Airport has easy access to Bradenton, along with the nearby sugar-white Anna Maria Island and Longboat Key. Sarasota may have the chic, Tampa the party scene, but Bradenton's Village of the Arts has the funk.